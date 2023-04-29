Leclerc has found himself heavily linked to Mercedes as a potential replacement for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose current contract with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the season.

Are Sprint Races ACTUALLY Working in Formula 1? Video of Are Sprint Races ACTUALLY Working in Formula 1?

Reports in Italy claimed Leclerc - who is under contract to Ferrari until the end of 2024 - had held talks with Mercedes, something the Monegasque denied in the build-up to this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Mercedes team principal Wolff insisted he has had “no contact” with Leclerc other than a brief interaction in Melbourne airport.

“I think nobody doubts Charles’ ability,” Wolff said. “He is a good guy.

“The only time I talked with him was when we discussed where the gate is in Melbourne when we boarded the plane! No contact otherwise.

“I think he’s 100%. committed and loyal to Ferrari. And it’s his contract. And in the same way we are 100% committed to putting pen to paper with Lewis.”

Although Wolff conceded that Leclerc has to be on Mercedes’ radar, he ruled out an approach any time soon.

“Charles is a super guy and for the long-term future, someone you need to always have on your radar,” Wolff added. “And that’s clear.

“But not for the short, and the medium-term.”

Mercedes 'in a really good place’ with Hamilton

Despite the fact Hamilton is yet to sign a contract extension, Wolff reiterated that Mercedes consider a new deal for the 38-year-old to be somewhat of a formality.

“He feels very much that he’s strong, and we feel the same,” Wolff explained.

“We are not going to race for a driver’s championship this year. That is what it looks like at the moment. And we just need to give him a car that can do that.

“And hopefully we can get our package to a winning package this season and then have something that can bring him his eighth title and I’ve no doubt that he’s motivated to achieve that.

“That’s what he loves to do. That is his ability. We have a great relationship, personally myself with him and within the team. It’s one of the strong pillars in the last 10 years.

“So, we’re in a really good place.”