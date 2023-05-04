Brad Pitt set to drive F1 car at British GP onwards as part of new movie

Announced last year, an F1 movie is in the works, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton playing a role in its development.

Brad Pitt will star in the movie, while it will be directed by Joseph Kosinski - the man behind Top Gun: Maverick which featured Tom Cruise.

As revealed by F1 reporter Will Buxton on social media, Pitt will be driving an F1-style car during the British GP weekend at Silverstone to carry out some on-track filming for the movie.

Buxton wrote: “What an honour to host the final panel of the day at F1 Accelerate with movie royalty Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski.

“Their F1 movie sounds incredible. They’re creating an 11th team and filming on track and on event from Silverstone to the end of the year.

“They’ve spent 18 months taking what they learnt on Top Gun: Maverick to develop the smallest moveable 6k camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit. A cockpit in which their stars will actually drive. That’s right. Brad Pitt driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards.”

Buxton confirmed that Hamilton is in “daily communication” with the people behind the movie.

“Lewis Hamilton is in daily communication and is advising on storyline and script to ensure it’s the most accurate racing film ever made,” Buxton added.

“Joseph [Kosinki] says Frankenheimer’s Grand Prix (from 1966 – editor) is his biggest touchstone.

“Both he and Jerry are determined to make the most accurate, most impressive race movie anyone has ever seen. Oh. And Tom Cruise has already offered to do some extra driving if they need him.”

It remains to be seen at one point of the weekend at Silverstone we will see Pitt on track.