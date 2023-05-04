Verstappen called Russell a “d***head” during a heated confrontation in parc ferme after the pair came to blows in the Baku sprint race.

Russell and Verstappen made contact while battling over third place on the opening lap of the first sprint race of the season in Azerbaijan, leaving Verstappen’s Red Bull with a large hole in its sidepod.

Verstappen went on to label Russell a “Princess” in a later interview with Dutch media.

Responding to Verstappen’s comments, Russell said he felt the two-time world champion had “let himself down”.

Ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Verstappen was unapologetic as he explained his stance on the matter.

“You know, I'm just saying what I think and keep doing that,” he is quoted as saying by De Telegraaf.

“If people have problems with that, that's their problem. Right?”

Speaking in the earlier press conferences, Russell insisted he had put the matter behind him and felt there was no need to hold ‘clear-the-air’ talks with the world championship leader.

Verstappen, meanwhile, joked their relationship was “terrible” as a result of their bust-up in Baku.

He added: “No of course not - it’s absolutely fine.”