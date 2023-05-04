Mercedes have finished on the podium just once in the opening four rounds of F1 2023, with Hamilton finishing second at the Australian Grand Prix.

Like in 2022, the Mercedes challenger has been difficult for both Hamilton and teammate George Russell to tame as the W14 has produced varying degrees of performance.

As they look to turn their season around, Mercedes are pinning their hopes on a substantial upgrade for the Emilia Romangna Grand Prix at Imola later this month.

Mercedes are expected to introduce a revised suspension layout with a new floor design, while a change in sidepod concept is expected at some point later on in the campaign.

One complaint Hamilton has had is his seating position in the W14, with the seven-time champion wanting it to be less close to the front tyres to give him more feeling when driving.

However, this change is unlikely going to happen this year at least due to the cost cap.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton spoke about what he is lacking from this year’s Mercedes.

“Ultimately as a driver you always want more downforce and more power or less drag, equates to similar steps in power,” he explained. “I think a calmer car to drive is what I am looking for in my setup.

“It’s quite an unpredictable car but I think we’re going in the right direction.”

Despite another underwhelming start to the season, Hamilton continues to have full faith in the team.

“I think the team has such a great mindset,” he added. “There’s a great energy in the team that we’re doing in the right direction and I am certain we’re going to get there in the near future.

“Just got to keep my head down, just do the best job I can during the weekends.”