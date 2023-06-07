Sky Italy F1 commentators suspended after sexist remarks live on air

Matteo Bobbi and 2012 GP2 champion Davide Valsecchi made the remarks during Sky Italy’s post-race coverage following Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Bobbi, who was speaking from the studio, pointed out a woman in the background and referred to her as an “upgrade package”.

Valsecchi, who was alongside presenter Federica Masolin in the Barcelona paddock, turned around and responded: “I already know them but they told me I can’t test them. So I raise my hands.”

Their colleague Masolin, visibly unhappy about the comments, attempted to change the subject, saying: “Can we watch some interviews instead of these two? Let’s hear from Carlos Sainz, please. Let me censor you.”

Masolin later read out a viewer’s comment: “Fabio is concerned for your physical safety, Matteo and Davide. Will they be safe and sound, after this gag, at the next Grand Prix. Appreciated above all by their wives?”

Bobbi and Valsecchi has since apologised on their respective social media channels.

Taking to Instagram, Valsecchi wrote: “I'm so sorry, because on Sunday in the post-race I fell into an exchange of bad-tasteful jokes and used unsuitable and disrespectful words. And I'm not.

“This is why I would like to apologise to those who felt offended, to women and to Sky. Really.”

Bobbi said: “After the race I was the protagonist of a joke that came out in a completely unhappy way, although it was not in my intentions I generated an unpleasant moment that made the sensitivity of some people suffer. I ended up in gravel.

“Being anything but a disrespectful person I sincerely apologise to those who felt offended by reiterating my total and deep respect for everyone and towards women, particularly starting with the beautiful woman next to me. For 10 years I have been commenting on F1 with the friends of Sky, a family now and in 10 years I had never found myself in such an unpleasant situation.

“I've always thought that from mistakes you understand, learn and start again. What happened will lead me to try to improve further as a man and as a professional.”

The pair have reportedly been suspended for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.