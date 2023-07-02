F1 World Championship points after the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

Connor McDonagh's picture
2 Jul 2023
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix - Round 9.

2023 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing7229
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing2148
3Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0129
4Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0108
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari086
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari072
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team070
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team043
9Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team031
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team022
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team017
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team09
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing07
14Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team05
15Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake05
16Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake04
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 02
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team02
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
20Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri00
2023 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing9377
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0178
3Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team0172
4Scuderia Ferrari0158
5BWT Alpine F1 Team048
6McLaren F1 Team027
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team011
8Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake09
9Williams Racing07
10Scuderia AlphaTauri 02