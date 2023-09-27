De Vries was dropped by AlphaTauri after just 10 races, opening up the door for Daniel Ricciardo.

The Dutchman struggled to impress during his short time in F1 as he was out-performed comprehensively by Yuki Tsunoda.

De Vries will return to Formula E for the 2024 campaign - the FIA’s all-electric championship.

He enjoyed great success in Formula E, winning the season seven world championship with Mercedes.

Speaking of the news, De Vries said: “It’s really exciting to be joining such a major automotive manufacturer as Mahindra, and to represent them in Formula E.

“I’m particularly excited about the future plans for the team. The basis is already strong, and the team has all the attributes to succeed. I believe going forwards we will be able to extract even more potential from the project and the organisation, so to be a part of that process was very appealing for me.

“I think it’s no secret that the team has had a bit of a rough start to Gen3, although there were positive signs of improvement during the second half of last season. I believe the team can continue to build on those learnings, and with the additional changes and plans in place for the future, we can make even greater steps forward in performance at the start of our new journey together.

“Coming back to Formula E will feel like coming home. I’ve been part of the Formula E family for three seasons, I know everybody very well. I’m looking forward to being back in a familiar environment, and to be back somewhere where ultimately, I’ve always enjoyed my racing.”