Perez was destroyed by Verstappen in F1 2023, finishing 290 points behind his teammate.

The Mexican enjoyed a strong start to the year, winning two of the opening four races before struggling for form as Red Bull developed their car.

Perez ended the season in better fashion, securing P2 in the championship - giving Red Bull their first-ever 1-2 finish.

The 33-year-old was in action for Red Bull in the post-season Abu Dhabi test, doing homework for next year.

“It's always a pain in the ass to end up doing it, but it's so much learning and so productive as well,” Perez said.

“It’s good and important to put in the time, I think it's been another productive day

“And I think especially coming out of a race, everything is really fresh. The circuit was very representative, especially in the afternoon.

“So plenty of productive testing and good information for next year. All in all, it’s a good way to finish the year.

“It's very important to be able to have this sort of day together with the team because we take some homework home that we are able to work on and be productive,” he said.

“It's been dominant for Red Bull [this year] but it was quite tough for me. I'm sure we're going to have a great car again next year.

“Hopefully [with] a little bit nicer balance on my side, we can we can keep this going.”