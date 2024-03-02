F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1
|26
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|18
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|15
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|12
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|10
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|8
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|6
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|4
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|2
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|1
|11
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|0
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|0
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|0
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|0
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen dominated the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position to take the lead of the drivers' championship.
It was a perfect performance from the Dutchman to come away with 26 points - which included the fastest lap.
Sergio Perez joined him on the podium in a repeat of last year's podium, while Carlos Sainz drove well to finish third at the Bahrain International Circuit.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1
|44
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|27
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|18
|4
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|12
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|3
|6
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|0
|8
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|0
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
It's been a perfect start to the season for Red Bull, taking a 1-2 finish, and the fastest lap.
Ferrari sit second in the championship after a 3-4 finish ahead of Mercedes and McLaren.
Aston Martin complete the top five having finished ninth and tenth in Bahrain.
The other five teams failed to score a point.