F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 26 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 18 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 0 15 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 0 12 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 10 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 0 8 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 6 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 4 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 2 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 1 11 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 0 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 0 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 0 15 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 0 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 0 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen dominated the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position to take the lead of the drivers' championship.

It was a perfect performance from the Dutchman to come away with 26 points - which included the fastest lap.

Sergio Perez joined him on the podium in a repeat of last year's podium, while Carlos Sainz drove well to finish third at the Bahrain International Circuit.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 44 2 Scuderia Ferrari 0 27 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 18 4 McLaren F1 Team 0 12 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 3 6 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 0 8 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 0 9 Williams Racing 0 0 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

It's been a perfect start to the season for Red Bull, taking a 1-2 finish, and the fastest lap.

Ferrari sit second in the championship after a 3-4 finish ahead of Mercedes and McLaren.

Aston Martin complete the top five having finished ninth and tenth in Bahrain.

The other five teams failed to score a point.