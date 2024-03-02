F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing126
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing018
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari015
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari012
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team010
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team08
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team06
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team04
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team02
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team01
11Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team00
13Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team00
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team00
15Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing00
16Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team00
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
19Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen dominated the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position to take the lead of the drivers' championship.

It was a perfect performance from the Dutchman to come away with 26 points - which included the fastest lap. 

Sergio Perez joined him on the podium in a repeat of last year's podium, while Carlos Sainz drove well to finish third at the Bahrain International Circuit.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing144
2Scuderia Ferrari027
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team018
4McLaren F1 Team012
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team03
6Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team00
8Visa Cash App RB F1 Team00
9Williams Racing00
10BWT Alpine F1 Team00

It's been a perfect start to the season for Red Bull, taking a 1-2 finish, and the fastest lap.

Ferrari sit second in the championship after a 3-4 finish ahead of Mercedes and McLaren.

Aston Martin complete the top five having finished ninth and tenth in Bahrain.

The other five teams failed to score a point. 

