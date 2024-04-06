Starting grid for F1 Japanese Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is the starting grid for Sunday's F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 9 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Red Bull have ominously locked out the front row, with Max Verstappen in pole position ahead of Sergio Perez.

McLaren's Lando Norris produced fireworks in qualifying to seal third on the grid.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, winner of the Australian Grand Prix last time out, is fourth. His teammate Charles Leclerc is disappointingly starting from eighth.

The Mercedes had to settle for even less than Sainz despite their drivers feeling content with the W15 at Suzuka.

Lewis Hamilton starts seventh, George Russell ninth.

Yuki Tsunoda, the home driver, sealed a top 10 position on the starting grid.