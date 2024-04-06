Starting grid for F1 Japanese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
This is the starting grid for Sunday's F1 Japanese Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|9
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Red Bull have ominously locked out the front row, with Max Verstappen in pole position ahead of Sergio Perez.
McLaren's Lando Norris produced fireworks in qualifying to seal third on the grid.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, winner of the Australian Grand Prix last time out, is fourth. His teammate Charles Leclerc is disappointingly starting from eighth.
The Mercedes had to settle for even less than Sainz despite their drivers feeling content with the W15 at Suzuka.
Lewis Hamilton starts seventh, George Russell ninth.
Yuki Tsunoda, the home driver, sealed a top 10 position on the starting grid.