Starting grid for F1 Japanese Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull
This is the starting grid for Sunday's F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
9George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
11Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
12Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
18Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Red Bull have ominously locked out the front row, with Max Verstappen in pole position ahead of Sergio Perez.

McLaren's Lando Norris produced fireworks in qualifying to seal third on the grid.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, winner of the Australian Grand Prix last time out, is fourth. His teammate Charles Leclerc is disappointingly starting from eighth.

The Mercedes had to settle for even less than Sainz despite their drivers feeling content with the W15 at Suzuka.

Lewis Hamilton starts seventh, George Russell ninth.

Yuki Tsunoda, the home driver, sealed a top 10 position on the starting grid.

