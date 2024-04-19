Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race: How the race will begin
|2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
Scuderia Ferrari
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
McLaren F1 Team
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|10
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|11
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
Williams Racing
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
Williams Racing
Lando Norris will start on pole position for the sprint race ahead of the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver edged Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after a lap in qualifying which had seemingly been deleted was reinstated.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso will start third, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth - giving the F1 starting grid an intriguing new look.
Carlos Sainz is again ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.
Zhou Guanyu, at his home event, is 10th.
Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell must settle for 11th.
The difficulties of the Williams, the RBs and the Alpines continue.
The sprint race is the first session on Saturday, part of a revised schedule for 2024 sprint weekends.