Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 6 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 10 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 11 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing

Lando Norris will start on pole position for the sprint race ahead of the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver edged Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after a lap in qualifying which had seemingly been deleted was reinstated.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso will start third, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth - giving the F1 starting grid an intriguing new look.

Carlos Sainz is again ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Zhou Guanyu, at his home event, is 10th.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell must settle for 11th.

The difficulties of the Williams, the RBs and the Alpines continue.

The sprint race is the first session on Saturday, part of a revised schedule for 2024 sprint weekends.