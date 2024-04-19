Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race: How the race will begin

This is how the starting grid will look for the sprint race at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates second position in Sprint qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates second position in Sprint…

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBR
McLaren F1 Team
2Lewis HamiltonGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Fernando AlonsoESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
4Max VerstappenNED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
5Carlos SainzESP
Scuderia Ferrari
6Sergio PerezMEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
7Charles LeclercMON
Scuderia Ferrari
8Oscar PiastriAUS
McLaren F1 Team
9Valtteri BottasFIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
10Zhou GuanyuCHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
11George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
12Kevin MagnussenDEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Nico HulkenbergGER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Daniel RicciardoAUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
15Lance StrollCAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Pierre GaslyFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHA
Williams Racing
19Yuki TsunodaJPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
20Logan SargeantUSA
Williams Racing

Lando Norris will start on pole position for the sprint race ahead of the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver edged Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after a lap in qualifying which had seemingly been deleted was reinstated.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso will start third, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth - giving the F1 starting grid an intriguing new look.

Carlos Sainz is again ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Zhou Guanyu, at his home event, is 10th.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell must settle for 11th.

The difficulties of the Williams, the RBs and the Alpines continue.

The sprint race is the first session on Saturday, part of a revised schedule for 2024 sprint weekends.

