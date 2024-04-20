Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is how the F1 Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday will start.

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing

Max Verstappen scored Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in Shanghai.

Teammate Sergio Perez lines up in second, behind Verstappen.

Fernando Alonso will begin from third in a hugely-popular result for the Chinese fans.

The two McLarens, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are behind Alonso in fourth and fifth respectively.

Then the two Ferraris, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, line up in sixth and seventh respectively.

Lewis Hamilton suffered a disastrous qualifying result and will start from 18th.

His Mercedes teammate George Russell is eighth.