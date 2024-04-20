Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for Sunday's F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying…

This is how the F1 Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday will start.

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
2Sergio PerezMEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
3Fernando AlonsoESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
4Lando NorrisGBR
McLaren F1 Team
5Oscar PiastriAUS
McLaren F1 Team
6Charles LeclercMON
Scuderia Ferrari
7Carlos SainzESP
Scuderia Ferrari
8George RussellGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
9Nico HulkenbergGER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Valtteri BottasFIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
11Lance StrollCAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
12Daniel RicciardoAUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
13Esteban OconFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
14Alex AlbonTHA
Williams Racing
15Pierre GaslyFRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
16Zhou GuanyuCHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Kevin MagnussenDEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Lewis HamiltonGBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
19Yuki TsunodaJPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing

Max Verstappen scored Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in Shanghai.

Teammate Sergio Perez lines up in second, behind Verstappen.

Fernando Alonso will begin from third in a hugely-popular result for the Chinese fans.

The two McLarens, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are behind Alonso in fourth and fifth respectively.

Then the two Ferraris, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, line up in sixth and seventh respectively.

Lewis Hamilton suffered a disastrous qualifying result and will start from 18th.

His Mercedes teammate George Russell is eighth.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
13 mins ago
Aston Martin protest Chinese GP qualifying result over Carlos Sainz crash
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
20 mins ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista discuss Race 1 strategy
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
MotoGP
News
27 mins ago
In-form Enea Bastianini dealt “everyone is after his seat” reminder
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
F1
News
55 mins ago
Carlos Sainz told what he ‘has to do’ to earn Mercedes move for F1 2025
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint Qualifying
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
WSBK
Results
1 hour ago
2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Results
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
'S*** happens’ - Lewis Hamilton reflects on shock Q1 exit after “massive changes”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Iker Lecuona declared unfit for Saturday WorldSBK action after huge FP3 crash
Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Nico Rosberg calls out Lewis Hamilton’s ‘excuses’ for poor qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying…