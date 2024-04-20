Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Here is the starting grid for Sunday's F1 Chinese Grand Prix
This is how the F1 Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday will start.
|2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
McLaren F1 Team
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
Scuderia Ferrari
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
Scuderia Ferrari
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
Williams Racing
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
Max Verstappen scored Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in Shanghai.
Teammate Sergio Perez lines up in second, behind Verstappen.
Fernando Alonso will begin from third in a hugely-popular result for the Chinese fans.
The two McLarens, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are behind Alonso in fourth and fifth respectively.
Then the two Ferraris, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, line up in sixth and seventh respectively.
Lewis Hamilton suffered a disastrous qualifying result and will start from 18th.
His Mercedes teammate George Russell is eighth.