Ferrari announce “historic” multi-year deal with HP to become new title sponsor

Ferrari have announced that technology giant HP will be their new F1 title sponsor on a “multi-year deal”.

F1’s most successful constructor will be known as Scuderia Ferrari HP from the next race in Miami onwards.

It makes next weekend’s Miami Grand Prix an important one given their new deal, but also news that they will sport a one-off blue heritage livery.

They will change from their traditional scarlet ret to celebrate 70 years of Prancing Horse in the United States.

Two shades of blue - Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino - will feature on their car in Miami.

The HP deal will encompass all aspects of Scuderia Ferrari, including the esports team and F1 Academy entry.

Ferrari's new HP-sponsored team kit

Speaking of the announcement, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation.

“In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together."

HP CEO Enrique Lores added: “With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit.

“Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities.

“Together we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation.”