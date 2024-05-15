Alex Albon commits to Williams with multi-year F1 contract extension

Alex Albon has signed a new multi-year F1 contract extension to remain with Williams beyond 2026.

The team confirmed the news on Wednesday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Albon’s long term Williams future was uncertain amid speculation that the Thai driver could make a return to Red Bull in the future.

Albon has enjoyed a new lease of life since joining Williams in 2022, helping guide the team to an impressive P7 in the constructors’ championship.

Adopting a new car philosophy, Williams have slipped back from points contention, failing to register a top 10 finish so far in 2024.

It means Albon will head Williams’ charge for the new technical regulations which are introduced in 2026.

"I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people,” he said. “It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid.

“This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract.

“The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”

Williams boss James Vowles added: “We are delighted to secure Alex's long-term future with Williams Racing. He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.

“Since joining, Alex has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, and signing him for the long-term is a big piece of the puzzle of moving us up the grid.”

The identity of Albon’s teammate for 2025 is still unclear amid Logan Sargeant’s poor form.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is a potential option should Mercedes feel that he’s not ready, while Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas have also been linked.