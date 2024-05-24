Breathtaking cost and spec of mega-yacht used by Lewis Hamilton at F1 Monaco GP

Yachts routinely steal the show during the F1 grand prix weekend.

Monaco
Monaco

The yachts docking in the harbour for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix have turned heads - with a couple particularly impressing.

A yacht named Evrima, owned by Ritz-Carlton, is being used by Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Toto Wolff as part of their partnership with Mercedes.

Evrima is more of a floating luxury hotel than a boat.

Guests have voyaged around France before docking in Monaco for the coolest weekend of the year.

Rooms cost $10,000 to $100,000 for holidaymakers at this time of year.

If you want to charter Evrima, it will set you back $2.2m for a week.

It boasts 149 rooms, a private terrace for each suite, an infinity pool and even an onboard therapist.

It has direct access to the seawater, and watersports, from its deck.

Elsewhere, another yacht named Seven Sins caused a commotion because there is a Bugatti Chiron onboard.

The Seven Sins can be chartered for a week at a much more reasonable $300,000 but that doesn’t come with the Bugatti!

The car itself is worth around £2.5m and, now, there is one in full view in Monaco harbour during the F1.

Yachts routinely steal the show during the F1 grand prix weekend.

Most famously, when Kimi Raikkonen was forced to retire early from the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix, rather than go back to his team garage he instead walked straight to the harbour to find his yacht.

Moments later, he was spotted lounging in the sun onboard his private yacht with his friends - with the F1 race going on without him.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
6m ago
Aleix Espargaro: I said ‘Laura, this is the end’
Aleix Espargaro and family, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro and family, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
16m ago
Red Bull clarify No 1 option for 2025 drive and hint at deadline to sign
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant.
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Dr…
F1
News
25m ago
Paddock insider spots significant updates to all 20 cars for F1 Monaco GP
RB20 in Monaco
RB20 in Monaco
MotoGP
News
27m ago
Maverick Vinales: Aleix Espargaro “one of the toughest teammates I had”
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, Indonesian MotoGP 14 October
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, Indonesian MotoGP 14 October
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Friday Practice Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 Catalunya MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Catalunya MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Catalunya MotoGP: Jorge Martin on top form again as he leads Marc Marquez in FP1
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro testing plans: ‘Talking with all the brands, it will probably not be Aprilia’
Aleix Espargaro, Catalunya MotoGP 2024
Aleix Espargaro, Catalunya MotoGP 2024
MotoGP
2h ago
Catalunya MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Le Mans MotoGP
Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta cautious after Le Mans: “We start from zero”
Pedro Acosta Catalunya
Pedro Acosta Catalunya