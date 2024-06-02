Photographer injured in F1 Monaco GP crash explains scary moment

A photographer caught up in the big crash at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix has spoken out.

Andrea Bruno Diodato, a 29-year-old freelance photographer who works in sports and entertainment, avoided serious harm despite his proximity to the huge first-lap smash between Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

“My work sometimes teaches us to listen even before seeing certain situations,” he told Sky Italia.

“And so in those moments: after a Sauber passed by, the uniform noise as the cars passed was as if it had stopped for a moment and I understood that something was about to happen. Then the collision."

He explained: "There were about ten of us, now I only have a bruise after the impact.

“Those who suffered the most damage may have thrown themselves to the ground to take cover.

“No serious consequences.

"I was there because I used a wide-angle lens for the start.

“I wanted to show a bit of the surrounding context, so the city, the details of the track and the huge number of cars. In short, it was an interesting part to work in."

After reviewing the incident, the photographer refused to place blame with the F1 drivers.

"If I put myself in the driver's shoes, I must say that in a certain sense I understand Magnussen,” he said.

“In a race where it is very difficult to overtake, perhaps in that situation he saw the only glimmer of opportunity to succeed.

“I don't feel like accusing or condemning him."

Despite his lucky near-miss, he is back at work this weekend.

"No, no fear,” the photographer explained.

“So much so that I immediately returned to the track and will also be on track [this] weekend at Mugello for the MotoGP.

"In Monaco there is no safety problem.

“I know that circuit well and if there were no serious consequences after the impact it is also because the guardrails are very solid, as are the posts in the asphalt.

“I think that track offers many more certainties when compared to others and other situations.

“I'm thinking for example of the accident involving Zhou (with Albon) at Silverstone in 2022.

“Maybe the show isn't exciting on the track, but the safety standards are high. And in any case we are all aware that there is a risk in doing this job."