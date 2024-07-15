Ralf Schumacher comes out as gay

Ralf Schumacher has come out as gay.

The former F1 driver posted an image of himself and another man, arm-in-arm on a boat, to social media on Sunday night.

A caption read: "The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything."

Schumacher is now 49 years old, and was previously married to his wife Cora until their divorce in 2015.

German actress Carmen Geiss replied to Schumacher's post: "I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH. You have the best partner, Etienne, you can imagine.

"After 2 years you can finally show your love to the world. I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a great joy to me.

"Always liberal, a good-hearted person who I can call day and night and above all has always been honest with me in his position.

"I am happy that I got to be a part of this love and even more happy for the two who searched and found each other, because I also love Étienne deeply."

She later added: "I want to tell you about a person who plays a very special role in my life.

"For many years I have known and love him infinitely. His presence in my life is a blessing, and our deep connection has only grown stronger over the years.

"This wonderful man has an equally wonderful son who means a lot to him and who has been a source of joy and pride for him through many ups and downs.

"Together they have shared unforgettable moments and built a strong, loving relationship that is shaken by nothing.

"Today he confessed his homosexuality. This step was an act of liberation and self-acceptance for him.

"It was a courageous decision that has matured in him for a long time and one he is now full of pride and confidence.

"His outing is not only a personal triumph but a sign that he is finally able to live and love his true identity without fear or shame.

"His courage and honesty are inspiring, and I'm endlessly grateful to have him in my life.

"His journey to himself is proof that love, acceptance and self-truth are the greatest forces in our lives. And I love them both with all my heart and am glad that I found two hearts."