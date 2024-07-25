Nico Hulkenberg labels Audi F1 departures “unexpected” | “Not concerned” about future

Nico Hulkenberg has admitted Audi’s recent F1 management reshuffle was “unexpected”.

Earlier this week, Audi announced ex-Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto will announce the German outfit’s F1 operation, with Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann both departing.

Seidl was Sauber’s CEO, while Hoffmann was the chairman of the board of directors.

However, reports suggested there was a power struggle between the pair hence Audi's decision to make a change.

The pair were instrumental in bringing Hulkenberg to the team, which he will join for next year from Haas.

Speaking to media in Belgium, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Hulkenberg addressed the changes at Audi.

“Well, of course, they were influential, these were the two guys we did the deal with,” he said.

“So that's that, kind of an unexpected change. But I was informed, the day of the announcement about the group's decision by Gernot Donner himself. It’s the group's decision that they want to change moving forward.

“I think big projects like this, you have in the management, people that are big pillars of such projects, but they never just rely on one or two persons. And in Formula 1everyone is kind of changeable.

“And in terms of Mattia, I know him, obviously, from the past from the paddock, but I've never worked with him. But that will change in a few months.”

Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…

Hulkenberg shrugged off suggestions that the changes hinted at “instability” in the project.

“No, not concerned,” he added. “That was obviously a bit of a wave, a bit of a shock. But now, obviously, it's back to business. And I still look forward to join that project, and to, make it a successful story with or without the fact that, you know, two people that were closely involved signing me are not there anymore.

“Of course, maybe it’s a bit sad, but, I'm more interested about the project, joining Formula 1 with Audi and making it a successful story.”

Hulkenberg also believes the timing of the decision shows that Audi are “very much involved” and “invested in it”.

“I think it shows that, you know, the CEO of Audi and everyone is looking there, seeing where they are involved, the fact that they take action means that they're very much involved and invested in it and hands on,” he explained. “And that's, I think, good and positive news.”