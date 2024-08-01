Jonathan Wheatley to leave Red Bull at end of F1 2024 to become Audi team boss

Jonathan Wheatley will leave Red Bull at the end of the season, becoming Audi's new team principal.

Jonathan Wheatley
Jonathan Wheatley

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will leave the team at the end of the season to become Audi F1 team principal.

Wheatley has been one of Red Bull’s integral figures over the years as sporting director.

He was instrumental in making Red Bull the best F1 team at pit stops, setting two world records.

Wheatley’s reputation also grew during the 2021 F1 season for his conversations with former race director Michael Masi which were broadcast to the public on TV.

Wheatley becomes Audi’s latest major signing, following on from former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

He will continue his role at Red Bull for the remainder of the year before a period of gardening leave in 2025.

Team boss Christian Horner paid tribute to Wheatley: “It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years. His contribution to six World Constructors’ Titles and seven World Drivers’ Championship, first as Team Manager and latterly Sporting Director will forever be a marker in our Team history.

“Jonathan will remain in his position until the end of the 2024 season, as the Team seek to defend both our World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ Titles successfully. A period of gardening leave will follow in 2025.”

Horner also confirmed a new “team structure” will be revealed this month.

“Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan. Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the Team. We will announce a new Team structure in the coming weeks,” he explained.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Alex Rins pulls out of the remainder of British MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins
Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Luca Marini identifies the key area Honda is losing to its MotoGP rivals
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi reacts to engine issues in Silverstone practice
Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: ‘Last year I’d have signed with blood, sometimes life is incredible’
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Alex Marquez: Aldeguer “a great team-mate” at Gresini
Alex Marquez, 2024 British MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2024 British MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez “lost” - and explains why he chased a tow from Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Ducati confirm one fewer GP25; Pecco Bagnaia admits impact of huge decision
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Enea Bastianini: “I saw the message on the dashboard so I had to kill the bike!”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Under-fire Jack Miller insists “I’m past rock bottom” as MotoGP axe looms
Jack Miller
Jack Miller