Jonathan Wheatley to leave Red Bull at end of F1 2024 to become Audi team boss

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will leave the team at the end of the season to become Audi F1 team principal.

Wheatley has been one of Red Bull’s integral figures over the years as sporting director.

He was instrumental in making Red Bull the best F1 team at pit stops, setting two world records.

Wheatley’s reputation also grew during the 2021 F1 season for his conversations with former race director Michael Masi which were broadcast to the public on TV.

Wheatley becomes Audi’s latest major signing, following on from former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

He will continue his role at Red Bull for the remainder of the year before a period of gardening leave in 2025.

Team boss Christian Horner paid tribute to Wheatley: “It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years. His contribution to six World Constructors’ Titles and seven World Drivers’ Championship, first as Team Manager and latterly Sporting Director will forever be a marker in our Team history.

“Jonathan will remain in his position until the end of the 2024 season, as the Team seek to defend both our World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ Titles successfully. A period of gardening leave will follow in 2025.”

Horner also confirmed a new “team structure” will be revealed this month.

“Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan. Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the Team. We will announce a new Team structure in the coming weeks,” he explained.