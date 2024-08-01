McLaren F1 boss Andrea Stella handed multi-year contract extension

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella has been handed a multi-year contract extension.

Stella replaced Andreas Seidl as team principal at the end of the 2022 F1 season.

Under the Italian’s leadership, McLaren have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence up the grid.

From being the slowest team in the early part of 2023, McLaren are now arguably the fastest team in F1.

They have a serious shot at this year’s world championship, sitting just 42 points behind Red Bull in the constructors’.

With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also tied down to multi-year deals, there’s stability at McLaren.

Speaking of the news, Stella said: "It’s a privilege to be part of the McLaren Formula 1 team, and I am honoured to continue in my role as Team Principal. We’ve made great strides forward in the past year and a half and we still have a lot more work to do to consistently fight at the front of the grid, which poses an exciting challenge.

“Success comes through the Team working in synergy, and I am enjoying my role, which has allowed me to help unlock individual talent and empower people to work together towards our Team’s objectives.

“My thanks go to Zak for his confidence in me as a leader, to my entire leadership team and all my colleagues in the Team, for their continued collaboration and support. I am excited for what we can continue to achieve together."

Zak Brown added: "I am delighted to confirm we’ve extended Andrea’s contract as our F1 Team Principal for multiple years. His excellent leadership, expertise and the respect he holds within the team and Formula 1 means we could not have a better person in place to continue the pursuit of consistently fighting at the front of the grid.

"His impact on McLaren F1 in his role as Team Principal has been profound, not only through our results on track and the trajectory of the team but also in his development of our culture and mindset.

"With multi-year extensions already agreed with Lando, Oscar, and now Andrea, we can confidently continue on our quest to become World Champions. We’re all looking forward to the years to come under Andrea’s leadership."