Ollie Bearman to step in for banned Kevin Magnussen at Haas in Baku

Oliver Bearman has been given the call-up by Haas for next weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman

Haas have announced Oliver Bearman will stand-in for Kevin Magnussen at next weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the Dane serves a one-race ban.

Magnussen picked up a one-race suspension after accruing 12 penalty points on his licence for various incidents over the past 12 months.

It means he will sit out next weekend in Baku.

This has handed Bearman his second F1 outing of the year having deputised for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Bearman will race for Haas full-time in 2025 alongside Esteban Ocon, so next weekend will provide him with useful experience and a true test of how competitive he could be next year.

Speaking of the news, Bearman said: “It’s definitely more of a challenge stepping in to race as a reserve driver, with limited prep-time and so on, but I’m in the fortunate position of having done it earlier in the year with Scuderia Ferrari, so I can at least call on that experience.

“I’ve also had four FP1 sessions with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in the VF-24 already this season, so undoubtedly that will also prove to be valuable in tackling the full race weekend in Baku.

“The team is in good form at the moment and I’ll do my best to be prepared with the time we have available. The aim is to get out there and have a solid weekend in Azerbaijan.”

Team boss Ayao Komatsu added: “I’m excited that Ollie will be driving the VF-24 alongside Nico in Baku.

“He’s already shown great promise in his FP1 outings and post-season test, and he performed very well when he drove for Scuderia Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, picking up points in the process.

“This is another excellent opportunity for both Ollie and the team to work together, this time throughout an entire race weekend, and he couldn’t ask for better teammate than Nico to provide him with a reference.”

Bearman starred on his F1 debut for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, finishing seventh. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
16m ago
Simon Crafar delivers “70-30” blame for Pecco Bagnaia-Alex Marquez clash
Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia's incident
Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia's incident
MotoGP
News
20m ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP: Martin pips Marquez in FP1
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
32m ago
2024 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
F1
News
56m ago
Ollie Bearman to step in for banned Kevin Magnussen at Haas in Baku
Oliver Bearman
Oliver Bearman
MotoGP
News
58m ago
Marc Marquez’s verdict after Pecco Bagnaia apologises to Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

WSBK
Results
1h ago
French World Superbike FP1 Results: Razgatlioglu leads BMW 1-2-3
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Two F1 drivers wanted the same race number for 2025 - this is what happened
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
F1
News
1h ago
Details emerge of Red Bull-Mercedes “handshake” deal which Toto Wolff blocked
Toto Wolff and Helmut Marko
Toto Wolff and Helmut Marko
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Joan Mir ruled out of Friday practice at the Misano MotoGP
Joan Mir
Joan Mir