Ferrari head Singapore Grand Prix upgrades with new front wing

The F1 teams have introduced minimal upgrades for this weekend’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

With a three-week gap until USA, teams are expected to introduce their final significant upgrade packages for COTA.

However, for this weekend in Singapore, Ferrari have a brand new front wing for this weekend as they look to find more performance.

Red Bull

Front corner: Circuit specific - Cooling Range. Enlarged front brake duct exit geometry. To attain more front brake material cooling, a larger exit duct has been designed and made to cope with the demands of Singapore.

Mercedes

No upgrades

Ferrari

Front Wing: Performance - Flow Conditioning. Revised 3rd and 4th element spanwise loading distribution, updated tip details. Not specific to the Singapore circuit, this front wing upgrade offers performance and downstream flow features improvements over a wider polar range

McLaren

Beam Wing: Circuit specific - Drag Range. Higher Downforce Beam Wing. As required by the track characteristics a more loaded Beam Wing has been designed which efficiently increases overall aerodynamic load.

Aston Martin

Front Wing: Circuit specific - Balance Range. A more aggressive flap with increased incidence mid- span. The increased aggression of the flap increases the load generated by the front wing to balance the rear wing level expected to be run at this event.

Alpine

Rear Wing: Performance - Local Load. Reprofiled top rear wing main plane suited for track characteristics and its high downforce nature. Reprofiled top rear wing main plane suited for track characteristics and its high downforce nature

Williams

Front Suspension: Performance - Flow Conditioning, Front wishbones, track rod and pushrod geometries are updated. Minor updates to some of the brake duct surfaces, boot panels, and chassis leg fairings compliment the revised leg geometries.

VCARB

Front Wing: Circuit specific - Balance Range. Increased camber & chord flap compared to previous components. This larger front flap increases the amount of overall load generated by the front wing assembly, to provide the balance range necessary for high- downforce, high-balance circuits. These changes condition the flow ahead of the surfaces that were updated for the Dutch GP. The revised onset flow helps deliver more local load from the previous update.

Sauber

No upgrades

Haas

No upgrades