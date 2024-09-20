Ferrari head Singapore Grand Prix upgrades with new front wing

These are the upgrades that each team has brought to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

The F1 teams have introduced minimal upgrades for this weekend’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

With a three-week gap until USA, teams are expected to introduce their final significant upgrade packages for COTA.

However, for this weekend in Singapore, Ferrari have a brand new front wing for this weekend as they look to find more performance.

Red Bull

Front corner: Circuit specific - Cooling Range. Enlarged front brake duct exit geometry. To attain more front brake material cooling, a larger exit duct has been designed and made to cope with the demands of Singapore.

Mercedes

No upgrades

Ferrari

Front Wing: Performance - Flow Conditioning. Revised 3rd and 4th element spanwise loading distribution, updated tip details. Not specific to the Singapore circuit, this front wing upgrade offers performance and downstream flow features improvements over a wider polar range

McLaren

Beam Wing: Circuit specific - Drag Range. Higher Downforce Beam Wing. As required by the track characteristics a more loaded Beam Wing has been designed which efficiently increases overall aerodynamic load.

Aston Martin

Front Wing: Circuit specific - Balance Range. A more aggressive flap with increased incidence mid- span. The increased aggression of the flap increases the load generated by the front wing to balance the rear wing level expected to be run at this event.

Alpine

Rear Wing: Performance - Local Load. Reprofiled top rear wing main plane suited for track characteristics and its high downforce nature. Reprofiled top rear wing main plane suited for track characteristics and its high downforce nature

Williams

Front Suspension: Performance - Flow Conditioning, Front wishbones, track rod and pushrod geometries are updated. Minor updates to some of the brake duct surfaces, boot panels, and chassis leg fairings compliment the revised leg geometries.

VCARB

Front Wing: Circuit specific - Balance Range. Increased camber & chord flap compared to previous components. This larger front flap increases the amount of overall load generated by the front wing assembly, to provide the balance range necessary for high- downforce, high-balance circuits. These changes condition the flow ahead of the surfaces that were updated for the Dutch GP. The revised onset flow helps deliver more local load from the previous update.

Sauber

No upgrades

Haas

No upgrades

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
19m ago
Max Verstappen walks off and delivers “no words” response to FIA verdict over swearing
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
39m ago
Lewis Hamilton “lost” after 'trying everything’ with Mercedes F1 car
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
41m ago
Lando Norris issues McLaren warning despite being in “a good place” in Singapore
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia on record pace as Martin crashes in Practice
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris tops second Singapore GP practice as George Russell crashes late on
Lando Norris
Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Italian World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Alex Lowes beats Danilo Petrucci to top time
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Moto2
Results
2h ago
2024 Emilia Romagna Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Tony Arbolino, 2024, Practice, Emilia Romagna, Misano
Tony Arbolino, 2024, Practice, Emilia Romagna, Misano
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
2h ago
Italian World Superbikes: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega