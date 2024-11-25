Deal agreed for General Motors/Cadillac to become F1's 11th team

Formula 1 has an "agreement in principle" for General Motors, and its Cadillac brand, to become the 11th team on the grid.

Cadillac, supported by General Motors, would enter F1 in 2026.

General Motors will become an engine supplier at a later time.

A statement from F1 read: "Formula 1 announced today that it has reached an agreement in principle with General Motors (GM) to support bringing GM/Cadillac as the eleventh team to the Formula 1 grid in 2026."

Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media, said: “With Formula 1’s continued growth plans in the US, we have always believed that welcoming an impressive US brand like GM/Cadillac to the grid and GM as a future power unit supplier could bring additional value and interest to the sport.

"We credit the leadership of General Motors and their partners with significant progress in their readiness to enter Formula 1.

"We are excited to move forward with the application process for the GM/Cadillac team to enter the Championship in 2026.”

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “General Motors and Cadillac’s commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.

"We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this entry, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “General Motors is a huge global brand and powerhouse in the OEM world and is working with impressive partners. I am fully supportive of the efforts made by the FIA, Formula 1, GM and the team to maintain dialogue and work towards this outcome of an agreement in principle to progress this application to bring a GM/Cadillac branded team on the grid for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship.

"All parties, including the FIA, will continue to work together to ensure the process progresses smoothly.”

Mark Reuss, President of General Motors, said: “As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence. It’s an honor for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world’s premier racing series, and we’re committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world.

"This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM’s engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level.”

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Global’s motorsport business, said: "We're excited to partner with General Motors in bringing a dynamic presence to Formula 1.

"Together, we’re assembling a world-class team that will embody American innovation and deliver unforgettable Page 2 of 3 moments to race fans around the world. We appreciate the FIA and FOM’s support of our application and their recognition of the value we can bring to the championship.’’

What about Andretti?

Andretti, the team run by ex-F1 champion Mario Andretti's son Michael, has long been trying to earn its way onto the grid.

The FIA approved Andretti but F1 did not accept them, citing a lack of value for the existing 10 teams.

Michael Andretti tried to use US Congress to win the battle.

But he has since stepped down from the helm, allowing Dan Towriss to become the main senior figure.

Towriss and General Motors worked together and have now taken a huge step towards F1.