F1 World Championship points after 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|429
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|349
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|341
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|291
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|272
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|235
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|211
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|152
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|68
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|37
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|36
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|30
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|23
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|16
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|12
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|12
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|7
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|0
|5
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|4
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|4
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|23
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
There's just eight points between Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Norris was hit with a hefty 10-second stop-go penalty in Qatar for speeding under yellow flag conditions.
This means it's all to play for in the battle for P2 in the drivers' standings.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|640
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|619
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|581
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|446
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|92
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|59
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|54
|8
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|46
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|17
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|4
McLaren are 21 points ahead of Ferrari going into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Alpine have moved back ahead of Haas in the race for sixth in the constructors' championship.