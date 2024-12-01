F1 World Championship points after 2024 Qatar Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 429 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 349 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 341 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 291 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 2 272 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 235 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 211 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 152 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 68 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 37 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 36 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 30 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 23 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 16 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 12 17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 12 18 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 7 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 0 5 20 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 4 21 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 4 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 23 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

There's just eight points between Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Norris was hit with a hefty 10-second stop-go penalty in Qatar for speeding under yellow flag conditions.

This means it's all to play for in the battle for P2 in the drivers' standings.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 5 640 2 Scuderia Ferrari 5 619 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 581 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 446 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 92 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 59 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 54 8 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 46 9 Williams Racing 0 17 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 4

McLaren are 21 points ahead of Ferrari going into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.