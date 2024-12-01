F1 World Championship points after 2024 Qatar Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing9429
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team3349
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3341
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team2291
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari2272
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2235
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2211
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0152
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team068
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team037
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team036
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team030
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team023
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team016
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing012
17Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team012
18Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari07
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing05
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team04
21Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber04
22Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
23Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

There's just eight points between Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Norris was hit with a hefty 10-second stop-go penalty in Qatar for speeding under yellow flag conditions.

This means it's all to play for in the battle for P2 in the drivers' standings.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team5640
2Scuderia Ferrari5619
3Oracle Red Bull Racing9581
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team4446
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team092
6BWT Alpine F1 Team059
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team054
8Visa Cash App RB F1 Team046
9Williams Racing017
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber04

McLaren are 21 points ahead of Ferrari going into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Alpine have moved back ahead of Haas in the race for sixth in the constructors' championship. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

