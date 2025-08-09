Fernando Alonso told an under-the-radar tweak will provide big Aston Martin gains

An Aston Martin upgrade might have a beneficial knock-on effect

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin enjoyed their best race weekend of 2025 in Hungary.

Fernando Alonso finished fifth at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend, and teammate Lance Stroll was seventh.

It was a hugely encouraging round for Aston Martin, whose drivers qualified fifth and sixth respectively then backed it up 24 hours later in the grand prix.

Aston Martin’s result was even more impressive because, just a week earlier in Belgium, they qualified at the back of the grid then delivered two non-scores.

Alonso reflected on his personal-best result of 2025 in Hungary: “Sixteen points are very important in this part of the championship. “It’s good to go with a smile into the break.

“I am super happy and proud of the team. This was the last push into the 2025 car and it seems they delivered what we expected.

“The track was friendly to us. We take it one at a time, we executed a good weekend.

“It will be up and down for everybody. The best example is the past two races, how teams deliver and perform differently from track to track.

“We need to minimise losses.”

Under-the-radar upgrade bodes well for Aston Martin

Aston Martin
Aston Martin

Alonso has personally scored points in 13 of the past 14 grands prix in Hungary, a signal of his enduring longevity.

But this year has been an uphill battle for the 44-year-old, who is the oldest driver in Formula 1 today.

Aston Martin have never threatened to advance beyond the midfield.

But Bernie Collins, the Sky Sports broadcaster who was a strategist at Aston Martin, noticed how one relatively under-the-radar upgrade could provide a knock-on effect to the entire package.

She said: “It’s great to see that team do so well, they’ve had a really tough year.

“People underestimate the teams at the back of the grid. They’re not scoring points but are working as hard as the rest of the teams.

“It becomes really, really relentless to not get that performance.

“They have seemed a bit lost in where the car performance has gone.

“They brought a new front wing - that’s what we were told, one new component - and it seems to have revolutionised the car.

“It is a different circuit to Spa, for sure. It is much higher downforce.

“But we’ve been to high downforce tracks before this season and haven’t seen the performance from them.

“They’ve got to be buoyed that whatever they have changed from the specifics of that front wing has worked.

“That’s a good correlation point for their wind tunnel, their fluid dynamics at the factory, their wind tunnel, to build on for the rest of this year and next year.

“The break is important. To go into it thinking ‘the rest of our year might not be as bad as we feared in Spa’ is positive.”

Aston Martin welcomed Adrian Newey to their project this year amid huge fanfare.

The best car designer in the history of F1 is largely focused on next year and beyond.

The F1 2026 regulations are where Aston Martin are hoping to find a huge boost.

Newey, who oversaw Red Bull’s recent dominant era, could be the catalyst for Aston Martin to build a front-running car at last.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar Results
IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Practice Two Results
52m ago
Colton Herta at the Grand Prix of Portland
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)
57m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton tell-tale sign spotted that has knock-on effect to Ferrari F1 woe
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP overachiever so far? Eye-opening names rival Alex Marquez
1h ago
Alex Marquez
IndyCar News
Christian Lundgaard and Santino Ferrucci handed penalties ahead of IndyCar Portland race
1h ago
Christian Lundgaard will take a six place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change.

More News

F1 News
One F1 driver braced for “painful” second half of F1 2025 season
3h ago
Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
Honda hunt down Aprilia and KTM as MotoGP's development battle gets serious
3h ago
Marini, Zarco, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Here's how Alex Palou can claim his fourth IndyCar title at Portland
4h ago
Here's how Palou can win his fourth title in Portland.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Qualifying Results
4h ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
F1 News
Fernando Alonso told an under-the-radar tweak will provide big Aston Martin gains
5h ago
Fernando Alonso