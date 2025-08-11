Jacques Villeneuve has been added to the line-up for the Goodwood Revival festival in September.

The 1997 Formula 1 champion will drive a 1963 AC Cobra - dubbed the Hairy Canary - in the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration, which is widely hailed as the world’s preeminent historic race.

Villeneuve has been a regular fixture at Goodwood for decades and was also present for July’s Festival of Speed, where he drove Niki Lauda's Ferrari 312B.

“I am very excited to be participating in the RAC TT Celebration. It was very frustrating seeing all my pals having fun racing it out last year while I was sitting watching. Driving the Cobra on such a fun track will be an exceptional moment, can’t wait!”

Villeneuve will join several familiar drivers at Goodwood Revival, including Le Mans 24 Hours record holder Tom Kristensen, IndyCar legends Dario Franchitti and Scott Dixon, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and BTCC stars Gordon Shedden, Jake Hill, Matt Neal and Tom Ingram.

Jenson Button also racing at Goodwood Revival

Further, 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button has acquired a 1962 Jaguar E-Type just to race in the RAC TT event.

"Every year, we are privileged to welcome some of the world’s greatest drivers and riders to the Goodwood Revival. Drawing on experience from across the breadth of motorsport, these competitors turn their skill and passion to historic racing, often facing rivals they’d never otherwise meet on the track,” said the Duke of Richmond CBE DL.

“I’m grateful to them for taking the time to join us over the weekend and look forward to seeing them in action.”

Apart from the marquee RAC TT race, this year’s Goodwood Revival will feature an Alfa Romeo celebration, a track opening parade featuring the VW Type 2 Split Screen as well as an all-sustainable fuel race.

Goodwood will also pay tribute to the career of two-time F1 champion Jim Clark, who is regarded by many as one of the greatest racing drivers of all time.