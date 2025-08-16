McLaren ensure Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri won't read bad news in the media

McLaren says it is fully transparent in its dealings with its Formula 1 drivers, including over planned updates, to ensure they do not learn of car developments through the media.

The Woking-based squad is facing a tough challenge in keeping harmony with the team while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battle each other in pursuit of their maiden F1 titles.

So far, McLaren has kept their rivalry in check, with a collision in the Canadian GP quickly defused by an immediate apology from Norris, who took full responsibility for the error.

McLaren ensure drivers don't read bad news in the media

Norris has won three of the last four races

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown explained that one way the team keeps things fair between its drivers is by clearly communicating the rationale behind upgrade decisions, especially when there are not enough parts for both cars.

“It's all about transparency, being fair, being equitable,” Brown said on ‘How Leaders Lead with David Novak’.

"When we have upgrades on the car and we can only give it to one driver for a race because two aren't ready, we tell them why.

“We don't let them find out by reading...'oh, he's got a new front wing, I don't'. So we give them the rationale. We keep scores. 'Hey, next time we get a new development'. Or we are in a position where one driver gets the benefit, the other can't, we keep score.”

Piastri holds a nine-point lead in the championship during the summer break, with Norris having closed the gap significantly after winning three of the last four races.

Brown is aware that managing the two drivers will get tougher as F1 heads into the business end of the season, with the final 10 races set to decide who will be crowned the 2025 champion.

However, he remains hopeful that open communication will prevent things from escalating in the title run-in.

“They are good guys,” said Brown. “We are very fortunate. We definitely have the best driver line-up which has been proven now that they are not only the two of the fastest drivers in the world, the two are really good guys, they are very competitive, they are very respectful.

“They have been brought up well. So hats off to the parents, most things go back to the parents at some point for all of us.

“And so just keeping them close, having fun, making sure issues [are solved].

“I've seen drivers go at it in the past. So I think we have a good sense of when there is a little bit of tension in the room. I really say there hasn't been [any tension].

“And it's going to get tougher because it looks like our two guys are going to fight it out for the championship and the others aren't far away, so I don't think it's just the two of them.

“But if everything goes according to them it will be [just the two of them]. They usually end in tears, but it's not with us and we are not afraid of it. We talk about it. It's not the elephant in the room.”