McLaren ensure Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri won't read bad news in the media

Zak Brown explains what McLaren is doing to prevent the fight between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from ending in tears.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
© XPB Images

McLaren says it is fully transparent in its dealings with its Formula 1 drivers, including over planned updates, to ensure they do not learn of car developments through the media.

The Woking-based squad is facing a tough challenge in keeping harmony with the team while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battle each other in pursuit of their maiden F1 titles.

So far, McLaren has kept their rivalry in check, with a collision in the Canadian GP quickly defused by an immediate apology from Norris, who took full responsibility for the error.

McLaren ensure drivers don't read bad news in the media

Norris has won three of the last four races
Norris has won three of the last four races

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown explained that one way the team keeps things fair between its drivers is by clearly communicating the rationale behind upgrade decisions, especially when there are not enough parts for both cars.

“It's all about transparency, being fair, being equitable,” Brown said on ‘How Leaders Lead with David Novak’. 

"When we have upgrades on the car and we can only give it to one driver for a race because two aren't ready, we tell them why.

“We don't let them find out by reading...'oh, he's got a new front wing, I don't'. So we give them the rationale. We keep scores. 'Hey, next time we get a new development'. Or we are in a position where one driver gets the benefit, the other can't, we keep score.”

Piastri holds a nine-point lead in the championship during the summer break, with Norris having closed the gap significantly after winning three of the last four races.

Brown is aware that managing the two drivers will get tougher as F1 heads into the business end of the season, with the final 10 races set to decide who will be crowned the 2025 champion.

However, he remains hopeful that open communication will prevent things from escalating in the title run-in.

“They are good guys,” said Brown. “We are very fortunate. We definitely have the best driver line-up which has been proven now that they are not only the two of the fastest drivers in the world, the two are really good guys, they are very competitive, they are very respectful. 

“They have been brought up well. So hats off to the parents, most things go back to the parents at some point for all of us.

“And so just keeping them close, having fun, making sure issues [are solved]. 

“I've seen drivers go at it in the past. So I think we have a good sense of when there is a little bit of tension in the room. I really say there hasn't been [any tension].

“And it's going to get tougher because it looks like our two guys are going to fight it out for the championship and the others aren't far away, so I don't think it's just the two of them. 

“But if everything goes according to them it will be [just the two of them]. They usually end in tears, but it's not with us and we are not afraid of it. We talk about it. It's not the elephant in the room.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Thunderstorm threat for Austrian MotoGP Sprint: “We hope it’s a dry one”
4m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
KTM RC16 races world’s fastest drone at Austrian MotoGP circuit
25m ago
Jonas Folger at Red Bull Ring on KTM RC16. Credit: Red Bull Motorsports/Instagram.
MotoGP News
Is Alex Marquez set for a factory Ducati bike upgrade for MotoGP 2026?
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
My dad is also an F1 legend, but Max Verstappen turned to "steel" by his father
1h ago
Jos and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Williams reveal three behind-the-scenes secrets key to best-of-rest status
1h ago
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, Williams

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia credits Valentino Rossi for Marco Bezzecchi’s ‘unexpected’ Austria MotoGP pole
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales ruled out of Austrian MotoGP after qualifying last
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi takes surprise pole as Marc Marquez crashes
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
BTCC News
Ingram quickest in opening Knockhill practice, PMR hit the track
1h ago
Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
MotoGP Results
2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP