Sebastian Vettel's verdict on the F1 rule-change that everyone is talking about

Sebastian Vettel has joined the chorus of critics questioning the direction Formula 1 is taking with its technical regulations for 2026.

F1 is set for its biggest overhaul in over a decade, with both the chassis and engine rules set to be revamped simultaneously next year.

Although the chassis and aero changes are significant on their own, it's the new hybrid engine that will truly take centre stage under the revised ruleset.

The scope of the electric component within the power unit will be increased to a point that it will produce 50 per cent of the total power, with the rest coming from a more efficient internal combustion engine running on sustainable fuel.

Sebastian Vettel's verdict on F1 2026 regulations

In theory, the F1 2026 regulations should appeal to four-time world champion Vettel, who has become a major advocate for the environment in recent years.

But the German believes that while the intentions are right, the rulemakers have not implemented them in the best possible manner.

"The new regulations aren't entirely convincing to me yet,” Vettel told Auto Motor und Sport. “Energy recovery is great, but doing it only on the rear axle and ignoring the front axle doesn't make sense to me.”

Vettel believes F1 is repeating the same mistakes it made in 2014, when the introduction of hybrid engines triggered a massive rise in costs for teams and manufacturers.

"The 2014 regulations were good in principle. The idea behind them was right,” he said. “But the implementation wasn't right. It cost far too much money and didn't bring anything to the series/

He added: "Innovative solutions from the previous [current] engine regulations are being dispensed with in order to make it less expensive.

“This is intended to attract new manufacturers. The electric component is generally good, and it's also needed in mobility. But on the road, we're already further along with 100 percent electric mobility, due to the unbeatable efficiency."

However, Vettel doesn’t believe F1 should go down the all-electric route like Formula E either.

"Motorsport has different requirements," said the former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver. At the 24 Hours of Le Mans, they are completely different from those in Formula 1 or the junior classes. Either way, it won't work with fully electric drives."

The minimum weight of an F1 car has risen to 800kg this year, up from 642kg in 2023 before the heavier hybrid units were introduced.

The new generation of cars due to come on stream next year are supposed to be lighter and more agile, but Vettel believes F1 isn’t doing enough to solve the weight problem.

"We're moving a little in that direction now, but it's just a drop in the ocean," he explained. "The cars are far too heavy. They should actually be 200 kilograms lighter."

Asked what would be the ideal engine formula for him, Vettel said: "It's always about: What are you trying to achieve? How do you achieve it? Where do the funds come from?

"The current engine is too expensive. Aside from the hybrid version, there hasn't been a transfer to series production because it was too complex and too expensive."

Vettel also stressed that the technical regulations should be framed in such a way that F1 remains attractive to fans.

"From a sporting perspective, the competition must be as close as possible without damaging the spirit of Formula 1,” he said. “ And people must also be able to afford the sport."

