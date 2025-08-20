F1 insider says “no one agrees” with Lewis Hamilton over his Ferrari struggles

“Nobody thinks Lewis forgot how to drive. Nobody thinks Lewis is useless, except Lewis, but no one agrees with him.”

F1 pundit James Hinchliffe insists “no one agrees” with Lewis Hamilton’s assessment that he’s now “useless” following a tough run of races in 2025.

Hamilton’s confidence has been zapped following back-to-back challenging races before the summer break.

The seven-time world champion failed to progress out of Q1 in either qualifying session at the Belgian Grand Prix.

However, Hamilton recovered into the top 10 after an inspired strategy call during the crossover from intermediates to slick tyres.

Hungary proved to be a disaster, failing to reach Q3.

This contrasted with teammate Charles Leclerc, who clinched Ferrari's first pole position of the year.

With overtaking near-impossible, Hamilton was unable to make any progress.

Hamilton’s struggles led to a remarkable set of interviews with Sky Sports.

After qualifying, Hamilton said: “Yes, I am useless. Absolutely useless.”

He then added: “The team has no problem. You can see the car is on pole. They probably need to change drivers.”

Hamilton then delivered a cryptic message after the grand prix, suggesting that he wasn’t happy with what was happening behind the scenes at Ferrari.

‘Nobody thinks Hamilton is useless’

Before Belgium and Hungary, Lewis Hamilton had shown signs of improvement.

Hamilton would likely have been on pole at Silverstone without a mistake in the final sector.

He also out-qualified Leclerc in three of the previous four races.

Speaking on The Red Flags podcast, Hinchcliffe conceded it’s difficult to gauge Hamilton’s level of performance.

He also explained why making comparisons to George Russell's form against Kimi Antonelli is inconclusive.

“Lewis, we don’t know really where Lewis is at. Nobody thinks Lewis forgot how to drive. Nobody thinks Lewis is useless, except Lewis, but no one agrees with him,” Hinchcliffe said.

“He’s obviously taking some time to get used to this new environment and the new car and everything. George [Russell] is up against a rookie, so it’s kind of tough to make those direct comparisons.

“I think George has had a pretty, I think he’s had a career [best] year, honestly. That’s saying something, considering he’s beat Lewis Hamilton head-to-head, in Lewis’ house.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

