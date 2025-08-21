F1’s Gulf racing colours inspire new football kit for British team

The iconic Gulf racing colours will feature on a British football club’s kit this season

Swansea City FC's new Gulf-inspired kit
Swansea City FC's new Gulf-inspired kit

Swansea City Football Club have unveiled their third kit for the 2025/26 campaign, featuring the iconic Gulf Racing blue-and-orange colours, most recently seen in F1 with Williams.

The legendary Gulf branding featured on the F1 grid in the 2022 season, with McLaren running a one-off inspired livery at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Gulf and McLaren worked together in the late 1960s and early 1970s before collaborating again in the 1990s for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

McLaren have previously run the iconic Gulf livery in the 1997 Le Mans 24 Hours, where the team finished second.

More recently, Gulf has worked with Williams.

In 2023, Williams ran a Gulf-inspired livery at three events - Singapore, Japan and Qatar - after signing Gulf Oil as a key partner.

Swansea City FC will now sport the familiar Gulf colours for their upcoming season in the English Football League.

In a statement on the Swansea City website, they wrote: Following on from the success of our commemorative fourth kit from the 2023-24 season, when the Gulf logo featured on the front of the Swansea City shirt celebrating the 30th anniversary of our Autoglass Trophy win, the new third kit features the iconic Gulf colours of racing blue and orange.

“The vibrant design reflects the numerous famous Gulf motorsport liveries that have adorned some of the greatest racing cars in history, such as the Ford GT40, Porsche 917 and the McLaren F1 GTR.

“Of course, Gulf colours also evoke great memories for Swans fans as they featured on the front of a handful of much-loved home and away kit designs in the mid-1990s, and the Jack Army can soon get their hands on the latest version, which launched by club owner and football great, Luka Modric.”

In this article

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Aprilia “still analysing” mystery Marco Bezzecchi Austria MotoGP issue
6m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff makes stark admission about Mercedes’ form in current F1 era
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
F1 News
McLaren F1 rivalry tipped to “explode” as title race intensifies
1h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Jack Miller warns Yamaha over 2026 MotoGP seat: “I’ve been more than patient”
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton 'not like Carlos Sainz' as Ferrari admit they underestimated switch
1h ago
Carlos Sainz

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati set to be challenged by three rival brands at ‘karting’ Hungary MotoGP track
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
F1 boss “ready for talks” to bring back the German Grand Prix
2h ago
2019 German GP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc urged to stay calm like McLaren drivers after Hungary aggravation
2h ago
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia backtracks on Austria MotoGP outburst: ‘No problems with Ducati’
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro forced out of Hungarian MotoGP return
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro