F1’s Gulf racing colours inspire new football kit for British team

Swansea City Football Club have unveiled their third kit for the 2025/26 campaign, featuring the iconic Gulf Racing blue-and-orange colours, most recently seen in F1 with Williams.

The legendary Gulf branding featured on the F1 grid in the 2022 season, with McLaren running a one-off inspired livery at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Gulf and McLaren worked together in the late 1960s and early 1970s before collaborating again in the 1990s for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

McLaren have previously run the iconic Gulf livery in the 1997 Le Mans 24 Hours, where the team finished second.

More recently, Gulf has worked with Williams.

In 2023, Williams ran a Gulf-inspired livery at three events - Singapore, Japan and Qatar - after signing Gulf Oil as a key partner.

Swansea City FC will now sport the familiar Gulf colours for their upcoming season in the English Football League.

In a statement on the Swansea City website, they wrote: Following on from the success of our commemorative fourth kit from the 2023-24 season, when the Gulf logo featured on the front of the Swansea City shirt celebrating the 30th anniversary of our Autoglass Trophy win, the new third kit features the iconic Gulf colours of racing blue and orange.

“The vibrant design reflects the numerous famous Gulf motorsport liveries that have adorned some of the greatest racing cars in history, such as the Ford GT40, Porsche 917 and the McLaren F1 GTR.

“Of course, Gulf colours also evoke great memories for Swans fans as they featured on the front of a handful of much-loved home and away kit designs in the mid-1990s, and the Jack Army can soon get their hands on the latest version, which launched by club owner and football great, Luka Modric.”