Lewis Hamilton given unlikely backing by a former foe as F1 2026 rules loom

Sergio Perez has backed Lewis Hamilton to “figure it out” at Ferrari following a tough first season with the team.

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 form has been underwhelming since his bombshell move from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Hamilton hasn’t finished on the F1 podium for Ferrari yet and struggled in the final two races before the summer break.

The seven-time world champion was knocked out of qualifying early in the two sessions at the Belgian Grand Prix.

In Hungary, Hamilton was lapped and finished outside the points.

On Tuesday, Perez’s return to the grid was finally announced, joining Cadillac alongside Valtteri Bottas.

Sky Sports asked Perez whether he felt the F1 2026 regulations could benefit him and Hamilton, particularly given their struggles.

“I think this era of cars that we’re currently in with the ground effect cars, it’s been tricky but I think with Lewis you’ve seen it,” Perez said.

“He’s done a tremendous job at Mercedes when they didn’t have a competitive car.

"I think for him, at the end of an era, to be changing teams and getting to adapt has been tricky but obviously he’s a fantastic driver and for sure he will figure it out.

"I think we’ve seen it many different drivers it’s all about adapting a car into a driving style that sometimes just takes a little bit longer than others.

“I have done well in previous eras so I do expect the new regulations will suit my style.”

Perez was a thorn in Hamilton's side when he was a Red Bull driver, alongside Max Verstappen.

Perez's defensive drive to thwart Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix came before the controversial conclusion which crowned Verstappen as champion.

Sergio Perez on Valtteri Bottas: "We've seen it all..."

Starting next year, Perez will partner with Hamilton’s former teammate, Bottas.

It’s a race-winning F1 driver line-up and will be the third most experienced pairing on the grid behind Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas in 2021

Perez is confident he’s going to work well with Bottas

“Definately. I think it’s going to work well,” Perez explained.

“We’re both very competitive. We’re both very hungry. We’ve seen it all in the sport as well which I think definitely helps. We’re very motivated to be back.

“Obviously, Valtteri is half in already. I am really happy to be out of the sport for a year.

"I am not looking forward to go to any races this year. I am happy to see them from the TV as there’s a lot of races coming up for us in the next years.”