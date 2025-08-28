Oscar Piastri admits he gets “nervous” but being calm is “part of who I am”

Oscar Piastri explains how he has learned to stay calm in difficult situation, but denies he doesn't get nervous at all.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
© XPB Images

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has admitted he gets "nervous" at times in Formula 1, but revealed that staying calm helps him get the best out of himself.

Piastri’s mental strength has been hailed as a key quality as he battles teammate Lando Norris for his maiden F1 title.

While Norris has been criticised several times for making mistakes under pressure, Piastri has generally done a better job of staying composed in stressful situations.

The Australian also doesn’t overly celebrate his race wins or achievements, and his calm demeanor has become one of the headline traits of his personality.

Speaking at Zandvoort on Thursday, Piastri explained that staying calm and collected is simply part of his identity, even though he does get jittery at times.

“I definitely do get nervous, yes. Before every race, the nerves are there,” he told the media, including Crash.net.

“Firstly, I don't believe anyone who says they don't get nervous because I don't think that's possible, and it would be a bit weird if you weren't nervous. 

“So [the nerves] are definitely there, it's just how you manage it, how you try and channel it in the right ways. Ultimately, the nerves can be good or bad, and it's how you manage it that decides that.

"For me, being calm is just part of who I am. Definitely, I've learned through the years that that's how I get the most out of myself as well, and that doesn't look the same for everybody, so it's not a magic thing. That's how I feel like I work best. 

“So it's kind of partly natural and partly through experience and through learning. It's just how I am in some ways, and how I try to get the best out of them.”

Piastri holds a nine-point lead over McLaren teammate Norris heading into the second part of the season, with the final 10 races set to decide who will be crowned the 2025 world champion.

The 24-year-old said he is “ready” for a more intense title battle after the summer break, and feels the onus will be on him to manage the pressure and perform at his best.

“The intensity will kind of naturally increase as we get close to the end of the year, and I'm ready for that,” he said.

“I've been in that position before in other championships, and that kind of feeling and that countdown to the end of the year, that is the same, so I'm ready for that.

“I can lean on [my manager] Mark [Webber], but ultimately it's down to how I manage it, how I drive, how I cope with the things that are gonna be coming.

“But yes, having an important team around you and a good group of people around you is very important, to be able to lean on [them].

“Mark is certainly one of those people. I'm excited to see how it goes. 

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
Our insider hears what F1 paddock thinks about return of two ousted drivers
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will team up at Cadillac
F1 News
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari “going in the right direction” as he dodges Hungary issue
4h ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: Diogo Moreira to Honda? “He will have a very good package”
4h ago
Diogo Moreira
WSBK News
Revealed: The truth about Jonathan Rea and rumoured Barni Ducati WorldSBK switch
4h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Feature
Jonathan Rea: 5 moments that defined a WorldSBK legend
4h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2015 Jerez WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri admits he gets “nervous” but being calm is “part of who I am”
4h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton pledges to have more ‘fun’ after Ferrari pressure admission
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Fernando Alonso delivers rare defence of Lewis Hamilton amid Ferrari struggles
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro gets “rehab vibes” 10 days after vertebrae fractures
5h ago
Aleix Espargaro in training ten days after fractured Vertebrae (@AleixEspargaro Instagram)
F1 News
Fernando Alonso confident Alex Palou can “adapt very quickly” to F1
5h ago
Alex Palou