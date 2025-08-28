Oscar Piastri admits he gets “nervous” but being calm is “part of who I am”

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has admitted he gets "nervous" at times in Formula 1, but revealed that staying calm helps him get the best out of himself.

Piastri’s mental strength has been hailed as a key quality as he battles teammate Lando Norris for his maiden F1 title.

While Norris has been criticised several times for making mistakes under pressure, Piastri has generally done a better job of staying composed in stressful situations.

The Australian also doesn’t overly celebrate his race wins or achievements, and his calm demeanor has become one of the headline traits of his personality.

Speaking at Zandvoort on Thursday, Piastri explained that staying calm and collected is simply part of his identity, even though he does get jittery at times.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I definitely do get nervous, yes. Before every race, the nerves are there,” he told the media, including Crash.net.

“Firstly, I don't believe anyone who says they don't get nervous because I don't think that's possible, and it would be a bit weird if you weren't nervous.

“So [the nerves] are definitely there, it's just how you manage it, how you try and channel it in the right ways. Ultimately, the nerves can be good or bad, and it's how you manage it that decides that.

"For me, being calm is just part of who I am. Definitely, I've learned through the years that that's how I get the most out of myself as well, and that doesn't look the same for everybody, so it's not a magic thing. That's how I feel like I work best.

“So it's kind of partly natural and partly through experience and through learning. It's just how I am in some ways, and how I try to get the best out of them.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Piastri holds a nine-point lead over McLaren teammate Norris heading into the second part of the season, with the final 10 races set to decide who will be crowned the 2025 world champion.

The 24-year-old said he is “ready” for a more intense title battle after the summer break, and feels the onus will be on him to manage the pressure and perform at his best.

“The intensity will kind of naturally increase as we get close to the end of the year, and I'm ready for that,” he said.

“I've been in that position before in other championships, and that kind of feeling and that countdown to the end of the year, that is the same, so I'm ready for that.

“I can lean on [my manager] Mark [Webber], but ultimately it's down to how I manage it, how I drive, how I cope with the things that are gonna be coming.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But yes, having an important team around you and a good group of people around you is very important, to be able to lean on [them].

“Mark is certainly one of those people. I'm excited to see how it goes.