Max Verstappen compared to Michael Schumacher after Italian GP “mind games”

Former F1 steward Johnny Herbert has likened Max Verstappen to Michael Schumacher for their use of “mind games”.

Verstappen returned to the top step of the F1 podium at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, his first victory since Imola.

The Dutchman dominated the race from pole position, beating McLaren’s Lando Norris by over 19 seconds.

It was a welcome return to form for Verstappen after an inconsistent run of results.

After the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he finished ninth, Verstappen declared he wouldn’t win another F1 race in 2025.

Just a month later, Verstappen stormed to his third victory of the season.

Speaking to Adventure Gamers, Herbert suggested that Verstappen was playing “mind games”.

“The qualifying performance was not a surprise because that's what Max does. Max is always switched on when that opportunity comes his way,” Herbert said.

“I know he had commented not so long ago before the break, that he probably wasn't going to win a race again this year. That is the classic sort of thing Michael Schumacher said with his mind games, Now it’s Max Verstappen.

“There are times that actually you and the car seem to come together and you are able to get those race wins like he has done so far this year. Monza was that classic scenario. The car was good, or good enough, McLaren were slightly off the boil like they have been at Monza before because of the characteristics of the car.

“It’s probably better aerodynamically when it comes down to using it in medium to high speed corners. You don't really have those there. It's all about blasting down the straights and being as efficient and fast as you can.

“There was always an outside chance if someone got it right then I think they were definitely in the fight and they were definitely in a situation where they were going to be able to beat McLaren. Throw Max into the scenario, there is always going to be that chance.”

Red Bull ‘listening’ to Verstappen more

One major factor behind Max Verstappen’s resurgence was his low-downforce setup gamble.

Verstappen ignored the advice of Red Bull technical chief Pierre Wache, opting for less downforce than suggested.

It worked out as Verstappen clinched pole and the victory, with a dominant performance.

“One thing that struck me was that Red Bull seem to have listened to Max more than they've been doing before,” Herbert explained.

“It's all based on data and the free practice they had on Friday and then that's how they came up with a setup for that Sunday and the strategy.

“But there seemed to be a little bit more emphasis on Max and I like that because I think that's a very important part of what a driver's job probably once was and it's less so nowadays.

“Once again it proves that a driver’s input is still something that is very important. It worked and it worked very well. He had a little bit of a fight going into turn one and then after that was basically it. He controlled the race from that point on.

“His qualifying drive was a typical Max on his game. The way he did it was simply a ‘Wow’ factor. It was unexpected but that's where that special Max is still a massive threat.”