Ralf Schumacher praises McLaren for controversial team orders: “Handled it perfectly”

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes McLaren made the correct decision by using team orders in the latter stages of the Italian Grand Prix, declaring they “handled it perfectly”.

McLaren were running first and second at the time, running long on their medium tyres as they waited for a possible Safety Car.

When they decided to make their mandatory pit stop, unusually, McLaren pitted Oscar Piastri first.

Typically, the driver ahead gets first priority, but Lando Norris suggested that McLaren should stop Piastri.

McLaren could cover Charles Leclerc off with Piastri, ensuring he retained track position, while it would give Norris another lap to possibly benefit from a Safety Car.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Norris had a slow pit stop after a delay when his front-left tyre was being changed.

This meant Norris rejoined two seconds behind his teammate.

Even though the pair are locked in a tight F1 title battle, McLaren intervened.

McLaren instructed Piastri to let Norris through as they felt it was unfair that the British driver was now behind due to a team mistake.

McLaren’s decision to use team orders has been met with a mixed reaction.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-McLaren driver David Coulthard suggested McLaren “manipulated” the race.

On the other hand, Sky’s Martin Brundle defended both drivers for following McLaren’s instructions.

Schumacher ‘doesn’t understand’ the debate

Schumacher is firmly in the camp that the drivers and McLaren did the right thing.

Speaking on Sky Germany’s F1 podcast, Schumacher admitted he “didn’t even understand why this was being debated”.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

For him, it was the only decision McLaren could make because it was their own mistake.

“I didn’t even understand why this was being debated - I really don’t see what the problem is,” Schumacher said.

“The team had already agreed on this approach last year, and the drivers are still the same. Back then, Oscar Piastri really benefitted because, ultimately, he was the one in front. He couldn’t have overtaken, Norris unknowingly undercut him, came out ahead, and pulled away. But when asked, Piastri respected the decision.”

“This time, though, it was completely different. It really wasn’t his fault — it was the team’s fault - and that’s why I think it was absolutely the right thing to do. Both he and the team handled it perfectly.

“That’s the beauty of it at McLaren: what goes around comes around. It’s the same as when I let my teammate through because I’ve got an issue with the tyres, or I’ve damaged the floor — then it’s just the natural, fair thing to do. Credit to McLaren too for executing it so well.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT