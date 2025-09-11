Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crack F1’s top eight for most frequent 1-2 finishes

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris finished in the top two at the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix.

It was a dominant display from Verstappen as he clinched his third victory of the year.

Verstappen controlled the race from the front of the field after overtaking Norris on Lap 4.

Remarkably, it’s the 16th time Verstappen and Norris have finished in the top two.

The first time it happened was only in 2023, at the British Grand Prix.

It means the Verstappen-Norris pairing are now eighth in the all-time list for 1-2 finishes.

Lewis Hamilton - Max Verstappen (37 times)

Unsurprisingly, the two F1 drivers that have dominated the sport in recent years top the list.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have finished first and second on a record 37 occasions.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton - Nico Rosberg (31 times)

Mercedes were incredibly dominant between 2014 and 2016, taking 31 1-2 finishes.

Lewis Hamilton - Sebastian Vettel (26 times)

With 11 F1 world titles between them, Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were at the front of the field for many years.

Michael Schumacher - Rubens Barrichello (25 times)

Ferrari dominated in the early 2000s with Michael Schumacher alongside Rubens Barrichello.

Ayrton Senna - Alain Prost (23 times)

The greatest F1 teammate pairing in history, Ayrton Senna enjoyed a legendary rivalry with Alain Prost, from their battles at McLaren together, or when Prost was at Ferrari and Williams respectively.

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost

Lewis Hamilton - Valtteri Bottas (23 times)

Hamilton and Bottas remained unbeaten in the F1 constructors’ championship at Mercedes.

Their first 1-2 finish came when Bottas was at Williams, finishing second to Hamilton at the 2014 British Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel - Mark Webber (16 times)

Vettel and Mark Webber spearheaded Red Bull to four straight titles in the early 2010s.

Max Verstappen - Lando Norris (16 times)

McLaren’s resurgence coincided with two title wins for Verstappen in 2023 and 2024.

These two will surely add a few more 1-2s before their careers are over.