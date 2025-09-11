Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crack F1’s top eight for most frequent 1-2 finishes

Which duo has the most 1-2 finishes in F1 history?

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris finished in the top two at the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix.

It was a dominant display from Verstappen as he clinched his third victory of the year.

Verstappen controlled the race from the front of the field after overtaking Norris on Lap 4.

Remarkably, it’s the 16th time Verstappen and Norris have finished in the top two.

The first time it happened was only in 2023, at the British Grand Prix.

It means the Verstappen-Norris pairing are now eighth in the all-time list for 1-2 finishes.

Lewis Hamilton - Max Verstappen (37 times)

Unsurprisingly, the two F1 drivers that have dominated the sport in recent years top the list.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have finished first and second on a record 37 occasions.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton - Nico Rosberg (31 times)

Mercedes were incredibly dominant between 2014 and 2016, taking 31 1-2 finishes.

Lewis Hamilton - Sebastian Vettel (26 times)

With 11 F1 world titles between them, Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were at the front of the field for many years.

Michael Schumacher - Rubens Barrichello (25 times)

Ferrari dominated in the early 2000s with Michael Schumacher alongside Rubens Barrichello.

Ayrton Senna - Alain Prost (23 times)

The greatest F1 teammate pairing in history, Ayrton Senna enjoyed a legendary rivalry with Alain Prost, from their battles at McLaren together, or when Prost was at Ferrari and Williams respectively.

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost
Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost

Lewis Hamilton - Valtteri Bottas (23 times)

Hamilton and Bottas remained unbeaten in the F1 constructors’ championship at Mercedes.

Their first 1-2 finish came when Bottas was at Williams, finishing second to Hamilton at the 2014 British Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel - Mark Webber (16 times)

Vettel and Mark Webber spearheaded Red Bull to four straight titles in the early 2010s.

Max Verstappen - Lando Norris (16 times)

McLaren’s resurgence coincided with two title wins for Verstappen in 2023 and 2024.

These two will surely add a few more 1-2s before their careers are over.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crack F1’s top eight for most frequent 1-2 finishes
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
First-hand insight into Carlos Sainz F1 seat search after Lewis Hamilton bombshell
10m ago
Carlos Sainz joined Williams after his Ferrari exit
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told to be “more professional” as F1 mistakes risk annoying Tifosi
22m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Luca Marini expects Honda MotoGP podiums from 2026
29m ago
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren warned against ‘robbing’ F1 fans with team order ‘theatre’
48m ago
Norris finished second ahead of Piastri
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez unwilling to let intensity drop as 7th MotoGP title nears
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Catalan MotoGP, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crack F1’s top eight for most frequent 1-2 finishes
1h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Why I can’t race the Yamaha V4 this season
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
PICTURES: Yamaha unveils V4 MotoGP prototype at Misano
1h ago
Yamaha's V4 MotoGP machine
F1 News
Timeframe for Alpine’s F1 2026 driver line-up decision revealed
1h ago
Alpine are yet to announce their full line up
MotoGP News
Alberto Girabola splits from KTM, joining Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac?
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, Alberto Girabola