Alex Albon reveals how Max Verstappen lessons shaped Williams’ F1 setup

Alex Albon reflects on his 18-month spell as Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull

Alex Albon and Max Verstappen
Alex Albon and Max Verstappen

Alex Albon has revealed how racing alongside Max Verstappen gave him key insights into F1 car setup, which have helped him during his time at Williams.

Albon is enjoying his best F1 season to date at Williams, scoring 70 points in the opening 16 races.

The Thai driver has outperformed highly-rated teammate Carlos Sainz since his arrival from Ferrari.

Albon’s true level of performance since his Red Bull exit was unclear due to the identity of his previous teammates.

Nicholas Latifi and Logan Sargeant struggled during their respective Williams stints, while Franco Colapinto pushed Albon hard despite his limited F1 experience last year.

It’s been an impressive turnaround for Albon, who was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020.

Alex Albon, Williams
Alex Albon, Williams
© XPB Images

Albon was replaced by Sergio Perez for 2021 after struggling alongside Verstappen.

Reflecting on his time alongside the Dutchman, Albon spoke about what he learned during his 18 months at Red Bull.

“I wasn’t in the headspace. I was so focused on myself at the time to improve, and I didn’t really have the experience to digest it all in the moment,” Albon said on the P1 with Matt and Tommy podcast.

“So even if I went through the same thing I did now, I’d be able to really focus on where is he truly gaining his lap time and why, how is he able to execute and be so consistent with a car that felt to me so, so peaky.

“But yeah, I did learn. I learned his raw speed and I learned… sounds a really weird thing to say but why is the car that he drives quick to drive? Like what is it about going in that setup direction that gets lap time.”

Verstappen influence on Williams

Williams have scored more points in 2025 than they did across 2014 to 2018, highlighting their upwards trajectory under James Vowles.

That’s despite Williams’ focus being on the new rules in 2026.

Alex Albon, Williams
Alex Albon, Williams
© XPB Images

Albon also revealed that he took what he learned from Verstappen’s feedback to improve Williams’ car setup when he joined the team in 2022.

Verstappen notoriously likes an aggressive front end, which in turn makes the rear less stable.

“I remember when I first went to Williams, I was like, well, this car is way more stable, but it’s not always quick,” Albon added.

“You’re losing lap time in certain corners because it’s too stable, let’s say. So we kind of pushed it more towards a bit more of an edgier car, and we got more lap time out of it. I feel like I’ve learned a lot in that process.”

Alex Albon reveals how Max Verstappen lessons shaped Williams’ F1 setup
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
“Productive” WorldSBK test for Xavi Vierge at Jerez, new part gives “better” feeling
5m ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Honda “impressed” with Luca Marini in area of Marc Marquez weakness
18m ago
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton plans to call Sebastian Vettel after tough start to Ferrari F1 career
37m ago
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “almost perfect” at San Marino MotoGP
53m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Alpine have three “obvious” choices for 2026 F1 driver line-up
1h ago
Franco Colapinto

More News

MotoGP News
Social media trolls prompted Marc Marquez’s Messi Misano MotoGP celebration
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
Alex Albon reveals how Max Verstappen lessons shaped Williams’ F1 setup
1h ago
Alex Albon and Max Verstappen
F1 News
McLaren F1 team orders saga at Italian GP will “weigh heavily” on Oscar Piastri
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna warns Misano MotoGP test day ‘not enough’ to fix Pecco Bagnaia’s woes
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha says V4 rider feedback unified amidst Fabio Quartararo’s glum assessment
3h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha test team, 2025 San Marino MotoGP