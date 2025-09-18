George Russell ‘revenge’ theory floated by Helmut Marko over Mercedes F1 contract delay

Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that George Russell’s hesitation to sign a new Mercedes contract could be a form of ‘revenge’ after previously being kept waiting by the team.

Mercedes are yet to announce their driver line-up for next season.

While Russell and Kimi Antonelli are expected to remain with the team in 2026, no deal has yet been agreed.

Mercedes explored the possibility of signing Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

However, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen confirmed that his future lies with his current team.

Negotiations between Mercedes and Russell are still ongoing.

Russell will likely want longer-term security, while Mercedes might want to keep their options open beyond 2026 in case Verstappen becomes available.

Speaking to German publication Sport.de, Marko gave his view on Mercedes’ delay in announcing Russell.

“So they’re certainly not waiting around for Max. And otherwise, I really wouldn’t know of anyone who could be considered as a team leader,” Marko said.

“I think these are salary negotiations, especially since Russell was strung along for quite a long time.

“Perhaps this hesitation is now his way of getting revenge, by not having made an official decision yet.”

Marko sets deadline for key Red Bull decision

Red Bull still have to weigh up their options in terms of the identity of Verstappen’s teammate in 2026.

All signs are pointing towards it being Isack Hadjar after an impressive rookie season.

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls © XPB Images

Marko is hopeful that Red Bull will have made their mind up by the end of October.

“The end of the year is the very last date for us,” Marko added. “We’d prefer to have a decision already by Mexico.

“We want to see how Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson perform, so that we can make the right decisions for next year.”

Marko is adamant that Hadjar will handle the challenge of going head-to-head with Verstappen.

Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson were all dismantled by the four-time world champion.

“We have a running contract with him that extends over several years. We’ve already taken precautions there,” Marko explained.

“That’s why we want to see a few more races. Up to now he’s been doing very well. The last race went somewhat unnoticed, but starting from the pit lane in Monza he still managed to finish in tenth place.

“Within two or three laps he’s right in the thick of it. From a mental perspective, he should be suited to be able to stand up to Max.”