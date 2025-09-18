Lando Norris not shocked by backlash to McLaren team orders: ‘The world we live in’

Lando Norris has admitted he wasn’t surprised to see the negativity around McLaren’s use of team orders at the Italian Grand Prix.

McLaren were forced to intervene at Monza after Oscar Piastri undercut his teammate through the pit stop phase.

This was because of a slow pit stop for Norris, which dropped him behind his teammate.

To ensure things were ‘fair’ between the two title rivals, McLaren instructed Piastri to let his teammate through.

Piastri ultimately obliged, but McLaren were criticised after the race.

Former McLaren driver David Coulthard accused the Woking-based outfit of “manipulating” the race.

Speaking to reporters in Baku on Thursday, Norris wasn’t surprised by the backlash.

“All exactly as it was. Some things had to be clarified,” Norris said. “There were some things at that point that I didn’t know about: the undercut from Leclerc [was something I didn’t know] in my post-race interviews at the time. That also played a part in the reasoning of the decision that the team made.

“And the fact it was not just the pitstop which made that decision. It was more so the other things. We both agreed with it after and accepted. That’s what we agreed as a team.

“Not [surprised] in the world that we live in nowadays. Because that’s all people want to do, you know, is be negative and talk badly about others. So, honestly, not a surprise.

“You also need headlines. You also need people to read things. So, not surprised at all from my side. But it also doesn’t affect us as a team. It’s what you expect nowadays, I think, in the world that we live in. It’s more negativity than ever positivity.”

Norris sees advantage in McLaren’s vulnerability

With eight rounds to go, there’s just 31 points between Piastri and Norris in the drivers’ championship.

The gap opened up to 34 points after Norris’ DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Norris was the fastest McLaren driver last time out at Monza, but it was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who dominated the race.

It was arguably the first time this year where McLaren was beaten on merit.

Norris feels that he could benefit from Verstappen being in the mix more often.

“I am doing everything I can every weekend,” Norris added. “I have been for a while. The blow after Zandvoort was a tricky one and I did everything I could in last weekend. I couldn’t win. We were simply not quick enough. The car wasn’t quick enough.

“It shows we’re vulnerable but I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing. I need to use that as an advantage in a way. If we’re first and second every weekend it makes my life even trickier. I will try take advantage of that. We’re both performing at a high level. It’s going to be tricky. I am doing everything that I can and that’s all I can ask for myself.”