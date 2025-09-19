Sergio Perez set to test old Ferrari F1 car as Cadillac preparation ramps up

Sergio Perez is set to drive an F1 car for the first time since the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he gears up for his return to the sport with Cadillac.

At the end of August, Cadillac announced Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their first F1 driver line-up for 2026.

Perez has been off the grid since losing his Red Bull drive at the end of 2024.

However, as he looks to shake off the rust ahead of next year, he will test in Cadillac’s simulator before getting some on-track action.

According to Motorsport.it, Perez’s on-track outing will be in Ferrari’s 2023 challenger after Cadillac reached an agreement with the Scuderia.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Cadillac don’t have an F1 car available to them to test on track, given 2026 will be their first season in the sport.

Sergio Perez

Perez confirmed his plans to test soon – but didn’t disclose any details about which car.

“Next week I will be in Charlotte and in England,” Perez said.

“For me, it’s important to drive this year. Especially for the neck, so that my body adapts again to what’s going to happen in 2026.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I will train in the simulator, and there are plans for me to test an F1 car.”

Cadillac prepare for 2026

Cadillac’s preparation for 2026 is well underway.

During the 2025 Italian Grand Prix weekend, Cadillac simulated the sessions back at their base.

Cadillac are also exploring options in terms of signing a reserve driver.

Colton Herta is their test driver and is likely to race in Formula 2 next year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Graeme Lowdon confirmed Cadillac’s next focus is to bring in a back-up driver for the new season.

“We haven’t started looking, we’ve made no offers to anybody, for any reserve position with the team,” Lowdon said.

“But that is now the position that we’ll turn our attention to and it helps complete the line-up.”

Cadillac have valued experience so far by signing Bottas and Perez.

In terms of a reserve driver, they have a number of options.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Mick Schumacher reportedly rejected Cadillac – and the chance to drive for them in WEC.

Zhou Guanyu has been linked, but he’s part of the Ferrari set-up.