Sergio Perez set to test old Ferrari F1 car as Cadillac preparation ramps up

Sergio Perez will be on track in an F1 car very soon

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez is set to drive an F1 car for the first time since the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he gears up for his return to the sport with Cadillac.

At the end of August, Cadillac announced Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their first F1 driver line-up for 2026.

Perez has been off the grid since losing his Red Bull drive at the end of 2024.

However, as he looks to shake off the rust ahead of next year, he will test in Cadillac’s simulator before getting some on-track action.

According to Motorsport.it, Perez’s on-track outing will be in Ferrari’s 2023 challenger after Cadillac reached an agreement with the Scuderia.

Cadillac don’t have an F1 car available to them to test on track, given 2026 will be their first season in the sport.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Perez confirmed his plans to test soon – but didn’t disclose any details about which car.

“Next week I will be in Charlotte and in England,” Perez said.

“For me, it’s important to drive this year. Especially for the neck, so that my body adapts again to what’s going to happen in 2026.

“I will train in the simulator, and there are plans for me to test an F1 car.”

Cadillac prepare for 2026

Cadillac’s preparation for 2026 is well underway.

During the 2025 Italian Grand Prix weekend, Cadillac simulated the sessions back at their base.

Cadillac are also exploring options in terms of signing a reserve driver.

Colton Herta is their test driver and is likely to race in Formula 2 next year.

Graeme Lowdon confirmed Cadillac’s next focus is to bring in a back-up driver for the new season.

“We haven’t started looking, we’ve made no offers to anybody, for any reserve position with the team,” Lowdon said.

“But that is now the position that we’ll turn our attention to and it helps complete the line-up.”

Cadillac have valued experience so far by signing Bottas and Perez.

In terms of a reserve driver, they have a number of options.

Mick Schumacher reportedly rejected Cadillac – and the chance to drive for them in WEC.

Zhou Guanyu has been linked, but he’s part of the Ferrari set-up.

Sergio Perez set to test old Ferrari F1 car as Cadillac preparation ramps up
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Brad Binder: Miguel Oliveira is “too fast not to be here”
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder
F1 News
China accused of stealing brain data from athletes including Charles Leclerc
1h ago
Charles Leclerc is named in the bombshell report
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton hails key Ferrari breakthrough: “Finally working” after Baku practice
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez predicts his most difficult flyaway: “I’ve never finished”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Practice Results
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025

More News

F1 News
Data reveals Lewis Hamilton’s crucial setup dilemma for Azerbaijan GP qualifying
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris rues “costly” error which leaves him on back foot
3h ago
Norris hit the wall at Turn 4 after losing control of his McLaren
F1 News
Oscar Piastri: McLaren “pace is there” despite PU scare and barrier brush
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “If you look back, it's unbelievable”
3h ago
Luca Marini, Misano
F1 Results
2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday Practice Results: Lewis Hamilton fastest
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton