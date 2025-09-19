George Russell still unwell after ‘sounding terrible’ in Azerbaijan GP FP1

A difficult weekend ahead for George Russell at the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

George Russell continues to battle illness after he “sounded terrible” over team radio in first practice for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was ruled out of Thursday’s media day in Baku due to feeling unwell.

Mercedes said in a statement: “George is unwell so unfortunately won’t be at the track today, as he’s resting up ahead of tomorrow’s track action.”

Russell returned to action on Friday as first practice got underway.

It was a fairly encouraging session for the British driver, setting the fourth-fastest time of the day.

Russell was just over 0.6s off Lando Norris’ impressive pace for McLaren.

It wasn’t an entirely smooth session due to a red flag delay.

This was because of a kerb that needed adjusting midway through the session.

Russell also reported a “serious amount of bottoming” on the long straight in Baku.

“There’s a serious amount of bottoming on the straight,” Russell said over team radio in FP1.

Russell’s radio message was difficult to hear and it was clear he was struggling.

Sky Sports pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz was listening to Russell’s radio message at the time.

Giving his view, Kravitz said: “From the look of it, from what I can see of his crash helmet and of himself physically, George looks fine.

“But that radio message really proves that he is feeling rougher than a badger’s behind, isn’t he? I mean, he sounded terrible. We don’t know whether it’s an upset stomach or a fever.

“He’s been ill – he missed the day yesterday trying to prepare for today, but he’s barely got a voice at all there. I know how he feels, sometimes. Poor George, I think he must be feeling it. And it’s a pretty physical circuit, when you’re feeling not well.”

If Russell’s condition worsens, then Mercedes have Valtteri Bottas available to them.

The Finn, who will race for Cadillac in 2026, is on standby.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

