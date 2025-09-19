Data reveals Lewis Hamilton’s crucial setup dilemma for Azerbaijan GP qualifying

After a strong showing in Friday practice for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton may face a crucial setup dilemma ahead of qualifying.

The seven-time F1 world champion topped the timesheets in FP2 at the Baku City Circuit, less than a tenth ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Given Leclerc’s impressive record over the years in Azerbaijan, taking pole at every grand prix in Baku since 2021, Hamilton will be encouraged by his strong start to the weekend.

Interestingly, the two Ferrari drivers have opted for different downforce levels.

Data shows that Leclerc is running lower downforce, opting for a skinnier rear wing.

Hamilton is running more downforce, giving him more confidence in the corners, particularly in the middle part of the lap around Baku’s Old City.

After the session, F1TV analyst Sam Collins explained the difference between the two Ferrari drivers.

“Charles Leclerc is running a low drag, low downforce setup at the rear of the car,” Collins explained.

“You can see it really clearly across the rear wing. Lewis Hamilton had a much steeper, much more downforce generating rear wing but also a rear wing that will generate a huge amount of aerodynamic drag down that long straight out of the final proper corner, Turn 16-17 all the way down to Turn 1.

“That’s going to make a massive difference to the top speed that Ferrari can achieve down there. You can see that really clearly [in the data]. Where it gets all twisty, Lewis Hamilton is the quickest driver all the way through there and you can see that really clearly in the data.

“All of the high-speed sections you can see that yellow line [Leclerc] emerging above the red - that’s where Charles Leclerc is quicker and then you can see in the corners, you can see the apex speed and some of these slow corners, look at how that yellow line dips below the red, that’s where Leclerc is slower than Hamilton. Leclerc has straight-line speed, Hamilton has cornering speed, and the only way that Hamilton can make the pace of Leclerc is to get a big old tow down that start-finish straight.”

A big decision for Hamilton in qualifying

Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc will have to decide which route they want to go down in terms of downforce levels.

Leclerc usually saves his best for Q3, taking four consecutive poles in Baku.

Lewis Hamilton

Qualifying has been a weakness for Hamilton since the start of 2022, particularly after losing his way with unnecessary setup changes.

Collins added: “We saw them practising it. The different tows, two different setups and seven hundredths of a second.

“Which way will they go in qualifying? I think it’s going to be critical to how pole position plays out tomorrow.”