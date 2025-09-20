Yuki Tsunoda delivers cryptic “now it makes sense” verdict after Baku F1 practice

Yuki Tsunoda delivered an encouraging response after a promising Friday at the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Tsunoda enjoyed a strong start to the day in Baku, setting the sixth-fastest time in FP1.

That lap put Tsunoda ahead of Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

FP2 didn’t go as smoothly for the Japanese driver, as he dropped outside of the top 10.

Despite the timesheets looking less favourable, Tsunoda suggested that he made a breakthrough with his race pace.

Tsunoda has scored just seven points since earning promotion to Red Bull.

While his qualifying performances have been a big reason for his low points haul, his deficit to Verstappen is often bigger on a Sunday.

Speaking after Friday’s running, Tsunoda said: “It was good. Short runs, there is some room to put it all together.

“It’s something that I tried, something that we’re experiencing in FP2 and everything.

“But mainly, what we’re focusing on was the long run. That seems a lot better. I’ve never seen these things so far this year in the long runs.

“So far, it’s working. Now it makes sense.”

Tsunoda targets qualifying gains

Tsunoda is in need of a big result as he fights for his F1 future.

It’s widely expected that Tsunoda will be replaced by Isack Hadjar as Verstappen’s teammate for 2026.

That change will likely leave Tsunoda without a drive for next year.

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Tsunoda is fighting Liam Lawson for a spot at Racing Bulls.

However, Tsunoda’s four-year stint with the team means that a return to RB is unlikely, given its sole purpose is to develop young talent.

Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, Tsunoda is now targeting more progress over one lap.

“Here [Baku] is always [about] confidence in the braking,” he said. “I have to focus more on the short run.

“It’s getting there, lap by lap. Just building it up throughout the weekend.

“It’s a good direction, the main thing that was positive was the long run. Keep it positive and see what I can do tomorrow.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

