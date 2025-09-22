Lando Norris: Oscar Piastri errors ‘prove McLaren isn’t easy to drive’

Lando Norris was asked about Oscar Piastri's difficult weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

Lando Norris believes Oscar Piastri’s error-filled Azerbaijan Grand Prix shows McLaren’s 2025 car is far from bulletproof, highlighting how difficult it can be to drive at times.

Both McLaren drivers endured difficult weekends at the Baku City Circuit.

Piastri arguably had the worst weekend of his F1 career to date.

The F1 championship leader crashed out in qualifying after locking up at Turn 3.

Piastri then jumped the start before crashing out of the race in spectacular fashion on the opening lap.

Norris wasn’t able to capitalise on his teammate’s mistakes.

The British driver could only finish seventh in the end after an uninspiring afternoon.

The gap between the McLaren pair is now 25 points with seven rounds to go.

However, all the talk is now about Max Verstappen – and his chances of a fifth world title.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Norris pointed out how easily this year’s McLaren can “bite”.

“I think we just keep focused, keep doing what we’re doing,” Norris said. “Keep trying to extract everything. A few less mistakes than we made this weekend but I think the mistakes we’ve made just prove it’s not an easy car to drive still. It can be unbelievably fast at times.

“Places like here and other tracks, it can still bite you if you just put one footstep wrong. That’s what we’re trying to work on. It’s difficult to improve. It can bite. It bit me this weekend and it bit Oscar.”

Norris: McLaren not as quick as Red Bull

Verstappen stormed to a dominant fourth victory of the year to move 69 points behind Piastri in the drivers’ standings.

Red Bull’s impressive pace was confirmed by Yuki Tsunoda’s strong drive to sixth, finishing ahead of Norris.

Lando Norris on track
Lando Norris on track

Norris conceded that it’s likely McLaren will struggle again at other low downforce circuits, such as Las Vegas.

But he warned that McLaren will return to form at other circuits.

“What do I know? I focus on myself. Oscar’s an incredible driver,” he explained.

“I doubt it will do anything with what happened yesterday, a new car, I didn’t know what happened today to be honest. I don’t think people realise how it is to make mistakes around here.

“I think it shows just that our car isn’t easy to be up there. I don’t think we were as easily quick as the Red Bull. Even following Tsunoda, there were some places I was like no chance we could be as quick as them.

“Red Bull are doing a good job. We’re struggling in some of these lower downforce circuits still, like Vegas. I think we know we’re going to struggle once again but we still have our fair share of doing well and very promising performances.”

Lando Norris: Oscar Piastri errors in Azerbaijan GP ‘prove McLaren isn’t easy to drive’
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

