Ted Kravitz credits under-fire Red Bull design chief for Max Verstappen revival

Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz has praised Red Bull’s technical team for reviving the outfit’s performance following Max Verstappen’s win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Red Bull have taken back-to-back wins, putting Verstappen just 69 points off championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen has dominated both races from pole position, earning comparisons with some of his drives during the 2023 season.

A floor upgrade has been credited for Red Bull’s turnaround.

Yuki Tsunoda’s performances have also improved.

Tsunoda finished sixth in Baku, running a strong race as he finished ahead of Lando Norris and the two Ferraris.

It remains to be seen whether Red Bull are truly back, given McLaren were weaker at low-downforce circuits last weekend.

The next race in Singapore will be the true test for the RB21 and whether Verstappen is back in the title hunt.

Pressure eases on Wache

Pierre Wache has spearheaded Red Bull’s design team in recent years.

Following Adrian Newey’s exit, further pressure has been put on Wache to deliver.

Newey’s departure last year coincided with Red Bull’s downturn in performance.

Pierre Wache and Max Verstappen

Verstappen hung on to the top of the standings, but Red Bull ended last year slower than McLaren and Ferrari.

The pressure was beginning to mount on Wache following a difficult run in the middle of the year.

This coincided with Christian Horner’s exit, who was reportedly a huge supporter of Wache.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sky’s F1 podcast, Kravitz credited Wache for turning things around and thus easing the pressure on him.

“I think he’s been… justified is maybe the wrong word, but vindicated in sorting out this car,” Kravitz said. “I think we should have a positive word to say about Pierre Wache, the Red Bull technical director, and his troops,” Kravitz said.

“It was looking a bit touch-and-go as to whether he was going to be able to a) turn the car around and b) if not, hold onto his job. Not only has he done the first, but that means he’s very much done the second.

“I’ve got to say well done to him, because there must be a lot of pressure off him personally. They had that dip – they were good at the beginning of the year, they were not good in the middle of the year, now they’re good again.

“I think he found the pressure of his job a little bit difficult, as anybody would, and I think it’s good, personally for him, that he’s managed to turn it around.”

