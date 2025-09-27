George Russell-Mercedes F1 contract standoff branded a “pointless battle”

No news from Mercedes yet on their 2026 F1 driver line-up

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell’s wait for a new Mercedes F1 deal goes on, with no agreement yet reached between the two parties.

Mercedes have yet to announce their 2026 F1 driver line-up.

Mercedes, Alpine and the two Red Bull teams have seats to fill ahead of next year.

Flavio Briatore has hinted the second Alpine seat will be between Franco Colapinto and Isack Hadjar.

Red Bull are expected to promote Isack Hadjar to partner Max Verstappen, while either Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson will lead Racing Bulls next year.

Mercedes’ situation seems to be the most simple.

Toto Wolff has insisted Russell will remain alongside Kimi Antonelli for next year.

Negotiations have taken longer than expected after Mercedes explored the possibility of signing Verstappen for 2026.

Mercedes held public interest in Verstappen – something Russell was aware of.

However, at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen confirmed that he would definitely be a Red Bull driver in 2026.

While Mercedes want Russell for 2026, it’s likely they want to give him a shorter deal to keep their options open.

Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, even hinted that Wolff had spoken to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes wait a “pointless battle”

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has weighed in on the situation at Mercedes.

The Canadian feels that the drawn-out contract talks are a “pointless battle” as neither Mercedes nor Russell have an alternative.

George Russell, Mercedes
George Russell, Mercedes
© XPB Images

Villeneuve said: “George Russell is very good. Out of all the other drivers he’s the one that’s always showing consistency in getting the result. He’s matured a lot. He doesn’t seem to be making the mistakes he used to make.

“This season he’s really maximising the points he can get with that team and that car.

“It sounds like Mercedes are committed to George Russell and now it’s him that doesn’t want to commit anymore. Because he was annoyed that he had to wait.

“The thing is, who else would Mercedes sign? There’s no one available. On the other hand, there’s no team available for Russell either. So, it’s a pointless battle right now.

“That’s the key because everyone knows that Max has one year to go at Red Bull. So, anyone that’s not under contract for 2027 is at risk. It’s that simple.”

George Russell-Mercedes F1 contract standoff branded a “pointless battle”
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

