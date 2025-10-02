The forgotten F1 driver who’s led more laps in Singapore than Max Verstappen

The Singapore Grand Prix is the only event on the 2025 F1 calendar that Max Verstappen has failed to win in his career.

The four-time world champion heads into this weekend’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as F1’s in-form driver.

Back-to-back wins in Monza and Baku have given Red Bull faint optimism that Verstappen could beat the McLarens to this year’s drivers’ championship.

This weekend in Singapore will be the true test for Red Bull.

High downforce and sweltering track temperatures mean the challenge for teams is effectively the opposite of recent races.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In theory, Singapore should play to the strengths of the MCL39, with McLaren typically enjoying a bigger pace advantage when tyres are subject to overheating.

Laps led in Singapore

Laps led in Singapore Driver Laps Led Sebastian Vettel 252 Lewis Hamilton 249 Fernando Alonso 93 Nico Rosberg 70 Carlos Sainz 62 Lando Norris 62 Sergio Perez 59 Charles Leclerc 19 Felipe Massa 17 Daniel Ricciardo 6 Jarno Trulli 5 Kimi Raikkonen 5 Antonio Giovinazzi 4 Jenson Button 3 Max Verstappen 3

Over Verstappen’s F1 career, he has led just three laps at the Singapore GP.

It would be unfair to class the Marina Bay circuit as a weakness for Verstappen.

His 2018 lap to secure second on the grid was as impressive as Lewis Hamilton’s shock pole lap.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Antonio Giovinazzi battles Sebastian Vettel

It does mean Verstappen has led fewer laps in Singapore than former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

The Italian led four laps of the 2019 Singapore GP, which was ultimately won by Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Giovinazzi spent three seasons in F1 between 2019 and 2021, all with the Sauber outfit.

His F1 career was mostly underwhelming alongside Kimi Raikkonen.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

To his credit, Giovinazzi’s final season was his strongest, but it wasn’t enough to keep his seat as Sauber signed Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu for 2022.

Giovinazzi remains part of the Ferrari set-up, spearheading their Hypercar efforts in the World Endurance Championship.

He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Ferrari in 2023.