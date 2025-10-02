Alex Dunne released by McLaren amid Red Bull interest for 2026

Alex Dunne has been released from the McLaren junior programme

McLaren have cut ties with junior driver Alex Dunne, announcing that he has been “released with immediate effect”.

The 19-year-old Irishman has impressed during his two FP1 outings for McLaren in the 2025 F1 season.

Dunne also sits fifth in the FIA Formula 2 standings after an impressive rookie campaign.

With Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris tied down to long-term deals at McLaren, a promotion to the senior team looked unlikely in the coming seasons.

Dunne’s release leaves him free to join another team, with Red Bull understood to be interested in signing him to their driver programme.

McLaren released the following statement on Thursday morning: “McLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren Driver Development Programme member Alex Dunne.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to have been able to contribute to his success and growth as a driver through the McLaren Driver Development programme.

“Alex will be released with immediate effect. We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward.”

Racing Bulls’ next F1 driver?

Dunne could make his way onto the F1 grid in 2026.

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko admitted earlier this year that he is “always interested in fast and confident drivers, and Dunne is a fast and confident driver.”

Racing Bulls currently have both seats available for next year.

One of those is expected to go to either Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson.

Isack Hadjar is set to replace Tsunoda alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, leaving Lawson and Tsunoda fighting for an RB seat.

Tsunoda could return to RB, but given the team’s purpose of developing new talent, that seems unlikely.

Another season for Lawson, paired with a rookie, would make sense. The Kiwi would provide a benchmark and allow Red Bull to gauge Dunne’s potential if chosen.

Arvid Lindblad, also part of the Red Bull junior programme, is currently seventh in the F2 standings.

Marko could even opt for an entirely new driver line-up in 2026 - as he did in 2012, when Daniel Ricciardo and Jean-Eric Vergne replaced Sebastien Buemi and Jaime Alguersuari.

Alex Dunne released by McLaren amid Red Bull F1 interest for 2026
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

