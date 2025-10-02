George Russell on Mercedes F1 contract wait: “Things have to be done right”

George Russell has stressed the importance of his next Mercedes F1 contract being “done right” as he continues to wait.

Mercedes have yet to announce either Russell or Kimi Antonelli as their two drivers for next year.

While Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted their line-up will remain unchanged, negotiations are still ongoing.

Mercedes explored the possibility of signing Max Verstappen for next year. However, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen confirmed that he would remain at Red Bull for 2026.

Russell, who has arguably been F1’s star performer in 2025, is seeking longer-term security.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes will likely want to keep their options open beyond 2026, particularly if either Verstappen or Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc becomes available.

Speaking at the FIA press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Russell spoke about his Mercedes F1 contract situation.

“No, no updates to give you,” Russell said initially.

“For any driver. When you get to a certain point in your career, things have to be done right,” he added.

“And every time you renew a contract it’s the most important one of your life and it has to be done with good care. There’s nothing to worry about. It’ll get done when it gets done.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Russell was then asked if he’s a “tough negotiator,” given the lengthy talks.

He replied: “I don’t think so, it’s just about what’s fair and mutually beneficial. It’s what we all chase.

“It’s different for different drivers which may have a bit more power or a bit less power. I’ll be glad to tell you all once there is.”

Russell “not feeling 100 per cent”

Russell enjoyed a strong Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing second behind Max Verstappen. The British driver battled illness throughout the weekend and was forced to miss Thursday’s media day.

George Russell

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

While Russell’s health has improved, he’s not at full fitness, especially with the Singapore Grand Prix being the most demanding race of the season.

“Yeah, I feel better to be honest,” Russell explained.

“Baku was a tough one, just in terms of how I was feeling. Not feeling 100 per cent right now. I have improved substantially but if I think it was any other race, I wouldn’t have a single shred of concern, but of course, Singapore being Singapore and the obvious challenges here. I am sure it will be fine, but Sunday won’t be a breeze.”