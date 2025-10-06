Martin Brundle apologises to Lewis Capaldi for “cardinal sin” during Singapore grid walk

Martin Brundle has taken to social media to apologise to pop star Lewis Capaldi after a comical moment at the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Brundle interviewed Capaldi on the grid ahead of Sunday’s F1 race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

However, the encounter didn’t go entirely to plan.

Brundle initially approached Capaldi’s brother, Anthony, mistaking him for the famous singer.

After the mix-up, Brundle then unintentionally ignored Capaldi’s handshake as he was unaware.

Reacting to the snub, Capaldi joked, “I’ll hold that,” before shaking his own hand.

Capaldi later posted on his X account: “Bitched by Brundle,” when quote-tweeting a video of their hilarious interview.

Lewis Capaldi (second from left)
Lewis Capaldi (second from left)

Brundle replied, offering Capaldi his “sincere apologies”.

Brundle wrote: “Sincere apologies Lewis, I turned around to the camera with an urgent 3-second count going on in my ears to wind up for the national anthem. Had no idea you were trying to shake my hand.

“A cardinal sin on my part which I hope to put right one day. Hope you enjoyed F1.”

Brundle’s F1 grid walk delivers again

Like every year, Brundle’s famous grid walk once again delivered an iconic moment.

Earlier this year, Brundle also apologised for missing a number of celebrities during his manic British GP grid walk.

“The grid walk was reasonable fun,” Brundle wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

“Apologies to any famous and high-achieving people I rushed past and failed to chat to. I’m afraid I have limited capacity to walk, talk, think, listen and meanwhile check out the faces of hundreds of people to see who they are.

“I had a few hits on the head in my former career, and so I need a new Google search and AI chips inserted because my brain still runs on floppy disks.”

Brundle has had several awkward interviews over the years.

One of the most memorable came during the 2023 F1 season with singer Machine Gun Kelly.

The exchange between Brundle and MGK was described as “awkward” and “bizarre” as it quickly trended on social media.

After an initial exchange, MGK requested Brundle to do an air guitar.

Brundle refused, despite MGK’s insistence, even as the musician gave him a countdown from three.

As Brundle continued to decline, the interview ended with MGK giving a thumbs-down to the camera before storming off down the grid.

