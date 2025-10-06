Lewis Hamilton sends rallying Ferrari message after brake setback in Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton has vowed that Ferrari “will get there” despite a frustrating F1 Singapore Grand Prix, where a brake issue derailed what looked to be a promising result.

Hamilton finished eighth at the Marina Bay Street Circuit after a brake problem compromised his race.

The seven-time world champion lost over 40 seconds, which meant he had to surrender sixth place to Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton then dropped behind Fernando Alonso after receiving a five-second time penalty for track limits as he tried to stay on track while nursing the brake issue.

It continued Ferrari’s poor run of form since the summer break, with the team scoring just six more points than Williams since the end of August.

Hamilton took to Instagram to thank fans for their support in the wake of Roscoe’s death in the lead-up to Singapore.

“After a tough week, it feels good to be home,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “I had some time to reflect on my journey from Singapore and the main emotion

“I’m feeling is gratitude. The support and love I have felt since losing Roscoe has been a powerful reminder that, even when things sometimes seem dark, there is so much good in the world. You just have to look for it.”

Hamilton believes Ferrari will succeed

2025 hasn’t lived up to expectations for either Lewis Hamilton or Ferrari.

Ferrari are the only team inside the top four of the constructors’ championship without a grand prix victory.

Hamilton has yet to stand on the podium for Ferrari, with a best finish of fourth this season.

Hamilton is having a tough debut season with Ferrari

Despite another setback in Singapore, Hamilton is keen to point out the positives.

“I’m looking at the positives on track too,” Hamilton added. “The media headlines only tell one story – one where we don’t get things quite right, or things don’t go our way.

“But what I have been focussed on over the past few months is the other story. The one about how this team responds when things go wrong. How we get back up, and we go again.

“Yesterday was the perfect example. We got the strategy right, but the brake issue set us back just when momentum was building. So now we get back in the factory, learn from this last race, and plan for the next one.

“I’m really proud of this team and want to help deliver the results they and the tifosi deserve.

“I see the progress we are making, and the hard work that goes into every race, but this is Ferrari. Progress alone is not enough.

“To achieve greatness we need to go further, be better. There is so much we can achieve together, and if we can build on our successes, and change the things we need to, I fully believe we will get there.”